MCC begins search for new chief executive as Guy Lavender steps down

The club, who own Lord's, are in a transitional period with key figures moving roles

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has started the search for a new chief executive, with incumbent Guy Lavender standing down to take up the same role at Cheltenham Racecourse.

In MCC's statement confirming his departure, Carnegie-Brown described Lavender as an "outstanding CEO". The club said his major achievements included leading MCC through the Covid pandemic, continuing the redevelopment of Lord's, ensuring strong financial results and delivering major matches, including the men's 50-over World Cup final in 2019

"It has been an immense honour and privilege to have been CEO of this great club," Lavender said. "I have every confidence that MCC will go from strength to strength. The committed, excellent and diligent staff across the club do a superb job in support of the membership and make the MCC the wonderful club it is."