MCC begins search for new chief executive as Guy Lavender steps down
The club, who own Lord's, are in a transitional period with key figures moving roles
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has started the search for a new chief executive, with incumbent Guy Lavender standing down to take up the same role at Cheltenham Racecourse.
MCC, the owners of Lord's and the custodians of the laws of the game, are in a transitional period with significant turnover in key roles. Mark Nicholas will become the club's chairman in October, replacing Bruce Carnegie-Brown, while Mervyn King will replace Nicholas as president. Earlier this year, Rob Lynch replaced Jamie Cox as director of cricket and operations.
In MCC's statement confirming his departure, Carnegie-Brown described Lavender as an "outstanding CEO". The club said his major achievements included leading MCC through the Covid pandemic, continuing the redevelopment of Lord's, ensuring strong financial results and delivering major matches, including the men's 50-over World Cup final in 2019.
He has also been heavily involved in discussions with the ECB and the club's members around the Hundred's future, with MCC set to be given a 51% stake in London Spirit later this year. The other 49% will be sold centrally by the ECB, with Nicholas recently suggesting that several IPL franchises have registered their interest.
"It has been an immense honour and privilege to have been CEO of this great club," Lavender said. "I have every confidence that MCC will go from strength to strength. The committed, excellent and diligent staff across the club do a superb job in support of the membership and make the MCC the wonderful club it is."
MCC said that the club has already started the process for appointing a replacement, which will be lead by its nominations committee later this year. The club added that Lavender will "continue to fulfil his duties at MCC" to enable a "smooth transition period" before his departure.