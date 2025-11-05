Birmingham Phoenix appoint Shane Bond as men's head coach

Bond is a highly-rated coach within the franchise world who has worked as an IPL bowling coach for the last decade, with both Mumbai Indians (2015-22) and Rajasthan Royals (since 2023). He has also previously worked as a head coach, with experience at Paarl Royals in the SA20 and Sydney Thunder in the BBL.

His appointment marks the first major change at the Phoenix under their new ownership model, with the franchise now run jointly by Warwickshire and the American investment firm Knighthead Capital, which also owns Birmingham City Football Club.

"We're thrilled to appoint Shane as head coach," Thomas said. "His elite coaching experience, proven success in global franchise leagues, and passion for player development will be a major asset.

"Throughout a competitive selection process, his vision, tactical insight, and ability to build high-performing environments really stood out. He understands the demands of modern franchise cricket and what it takes to perform at the highest level."

Bond had a brief stint as an overseas player at Warwickshire in 2002, taking 12 wickets in four appearances, and said that he has a "strong connection to the club and the city of Birmingham" as a result.

"I know what it means to walk out onto the Edgbaston pitch and represent the people in the stands," Bond said. "I want to instil that into our players and create an environment which breeds success… I want my team to play a fearless, exciting brand of cricket which ultimately delivers success for the Birmingham Phoenix."

Bond's appointment extends the Phoenix's New Zealand connection, with Vettori signing Trent Boult, Adam Milne and Tim Southee as his three overseas players last season. It remains to be seen whether any of them will return for 2026, with teams only permitted to make a maximum of four signings and retentions before the inaugural auction in March.

There has already been significant movement among men's Hundred coaches as new investors make their mark on the tournament: Andy Flower has joined London Spirit from Trent Rockets, Tom Moody has left Oval Invincibles for a global role with Lucknow Super Giants (including the Manchester franchise) and Flintoff has left Sunrisers after turning down a new contract.