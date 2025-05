Marsh, Markram fifties set SRH 206 in must-win game for LSG

The big three of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) came to the party once again, with Nicholas Pooran scoring 45 off 26 balls on the back of half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram . On a pitch that became trickier to bat on as the ball became older, however, the rest of the line-up didn't offer too much: having scored 108 for no loss in the first 10 overs, LSG only managed 97 for 7 in the back half, as Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) bowlers pulled them back with their changes of pace.