Parashar recalled to UAE squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Basil Hameed and Rahul Chopra, both part of the T20I series against Ireland, have been dropped
Allrounder Dhruv Parashar and opening batter Mayank Kumar have been called up to UAE's squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The duo replace Basil Hameed and Rahul Chopra from the squad that is currently playing Ireland in a two-T20I series.
Muhammad Waseem, who will captain the 15-member squad, Alishan Sharafu and Junaid Siddique are the only members of this squad who were also part of UAE's last T20 World Cup campaign in 2022. Waseem has the most T20I appearances for UAE (92) and is their leading run-scorer in the format while Siddique is their leading wicket-taker.
Hameed and Chopra have been left out after making single-digit scores in the defeat in the first T20I against Ireland in Dubai on Thursday. Hameed also conceded 28 in his two overs.
Parashar, 21, has already played 32 T20Is and was involved in a half-century partnership that gave Pakistan a brief scare at the men's T20 Asia Cup last year. Mayank, 28, made his international debut at the T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier last year and was also part of the Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup in November.
UAE are placed in Group D in the 20-team tournament alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa. They will play two warm-up matches in Chennai - against Nepal on February 3 and against Italy on February 6 - and start their T20 World Cup campaign at the same venue against New Zealand on February 10. UAE will then travel to Delhi where they play Canada (February 13), Afghanistan (February 16) and South Africa (February 18).
Meanwhile, former Pakistan quick Yasir Arafat has joined UAE as their fast-bowling coach for the tournament. Former India player Lalchand Rajput is their head coach while Zimbabwe's Stanley Chioza is their fielding coach.
UAE squad for Men's T20 World Cup 2026
Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Mayank Kumar, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Sohaib Khan, Simranjeet Singh.