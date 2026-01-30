Parashar recalled to UAE squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Muhammad Waseem , who will captain the 15-member squad, Alishan Sharafu and Junaid Siddique are the only members of this squad who were also part of UAE's last T20 World Cup campaign in 2022. Waseem has the most T20I appearances for UAE (92) and is their leading run-scorer in the format while Siddique is their leading wicket-taker.

Hameed and Chopra have been left out after making single-digit scores in the defeat in the first T20I against Ireland in Dubai on Thursday. Hameed also conceded 28 in his two overs.

Parashar, 21, has already played 32 T20Is and was involved in a half-century partnership that gave Pakistan a brief scare at the men's T20 Asia Cup last year. Mayank, 28, made his international debut at the T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier last year and was also part of the Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup in November.

UAE are placed in Group D in the 20-team tournament alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa. They will play two warm-up matches in Chennai - against Nepal on February 3 and against Italy on February 6 - and start their T20 World Cup campaign at the same venue against New Zealand on February 10. UAE will then travel to Delhi where they play Canada (February 13), Afghanistan (February 16) and South Africa (February 18).

UAE squad for Men's T20 World Cup 2026