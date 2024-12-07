Gus Atkinson 'greedy for more' after hat-trick floors NZ

Atkinson became the 14th Englishman to take a Test hat-trick - Stuart Broad has two - and the first since Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017. He is also the 50th man or woman to achieve the feat.

Nathan Smith was bowled off the bat while trying to leave, Matt Henry was caught at gully fending a bouncer before Tim Southee was trapped plumb in front, which finished New Zealand's innings on 125, 155 behind England's 280. That lead is now a mammoth 533, with the tourists closing day two in Wellington on 378 for 5 in their first innings.

Saturday's exploits, which has England in the driving seat for a series-clinching win, joins a growing list of remarkable achievements Atkinson has ticked off in his short Test career to date.

Gus Atkinson spreads his arms after pinning Tim Southee for his hat-trick • Getty Images

He took 12 wickets on debut at Lord's against West Indies in July, in James Anderson's final Test, with 7 for 45 and 5 for 61. He then returned to the Home of Cricket to take another 5 for 62 and score a maiden Test century against Sri Lanka

Atkinson, whose only other hat-trick came at school in 2016 while playing for Bradfield College against Radley College, was buoyed by the achievement but says he is hungry for more memorable moments in an England shirt.

"You always want to get more and be greedy," said Atkinson at the close of play. "You want to take as many as you can and that's something I want to try and do in the future.

"It was great. It's not something as a bowler you think about. you think about five-fors and ten-fors, those sort of things.

"Obviously it's been a great year for me personally and hopefully I can get a few more milestone and help the team."

[Southee] is someone who, even on a hat-trick ball, might take it on. I was thinking about bowling a yorker, getting it full and straight. I missed a bit but thankfully it still ended up straight and relatively full when it hit him on the pad." Atkinson on his hat-trick delivery

Atkinson had a chance for a hat-trick on debut when he removed Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder in successive deliveries in the first innings. Joshua Da Silva kept out the hat-trick ball, before the West Indies' keeper-batter was snared the very next delivery via an inside edge.

This time, Atkinson's third delivery in the set was carefully planned. With Southee on strike, England set a field for the short-ball, a nod to the his penchant for a big shot, regardless of the occasion. Atkinson, however, went full, striking the pad and wheeling away celebrating as the umpire raised his finger.

"I fully went for the bluff," said Atkinson. "He [Southee] is someone who, even on a hat-trick ball, he might take it on. That was the feeling: even though it's a hat-trick ball he might take this on.

"I was thinking about bowling a yorker, getting it full and straight. I missed a bit but thankfully it still ended up straight and relatively full when it hit him on the pad."

Atkinson currently boasts 47 wickets at an average of 21.31 in the format, with an innings remaining in his 10th Test. Though he had played 12 while-ball internationals ahead of his Test bow, he credits Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for giving him room to thrive, and for taking a punt on him in the first place. At the time of his selection, he had played just 19 first-class matches for Surrey, taking 59 wickets at 27.38.

Both Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett missed their hundreds • Getty Images

The 26-year-old is one of a number of such punts selectors have made in the last nine months, the latest being Jacob Bethell , who fell four runs short of what would have been his first century in professional cricket. Bethell's 96 - a new first-class best - follows his maiden 50 from 37 deliveries that took England over the line against New Zealand last week at Hagley Oval. Atkinson credits the environment curated that has allowed the Warwickshire batter to thrive at the age of 21.

"It was great viewing," said Atkinson of Bethell's innings, which came in a 187-run stand with Ben Duckett , who also fell short of a century with 92.

"Both played exceptionally well and it's a shame neither of them got to a hundred but I'm sure Beth will take a lot of confidence from that. He'll have more chances in the future.

"There's no pressure on any of us. It's just to go out and play our natural game. I probably didn't have the stats for Test cricket before I played. I know Beth hasn't scored a first-class hundred or anything, but the way he bats and the way he's played in the ODI and T20 series as well just shows how much of a quality player he is. The way he plays fast bowling and spin also, he's just a class player all-round.