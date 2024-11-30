Brook credits his hard hitting for Christchurch fortune

"I had a lot of luck didn't I? Jesus." Harry Brook was under no illusions that his seventh Test century was riddled with fortune.

But having been gifted five lives by New Zealand, Brook did not waste them with a hearty 171 that lifted England to 499. A score which, at this stage, puts them in the box seat, with New Zealand closing day three just four runs ahead and with only four second innings wickets remaining.

Brook resumed day three on 132 not out, adding 39 from 34 deliveries with his captain Ben Stokes. Their sixth-wicket stand took England past New Zealand's first innings score of 348.

That partnership would eventually be broken on 159, when Brook feathered an edge through to Tom Blundell off Matt Henry. The relief in the field was palpable, and not just because Brook had begun to free his arms, which included planting Tim Southee onto the roof of the Pavilion for his third six.

New Zealand, who shelled eight chances in all, had dropped Brook four times on Friday (on 18, 41, 70 and 106) before another on 147 on Saturday morning. Brook looked to the heavens, as he did when he reached three figures, though he was laughing to himself this time.

The last was the easiest of the lot; straight to Glenn Phillips at gully, who was also culpable for the costliest miss on 18. The Yorkshire batter did cede not all of his chances were straightforward - not least because of how hard he strikes the ball, as evidenced by most of his 18 boundaries.

"That first drop, especially, I'm not sure many people are catching that to be honest," Brook said. "I hit that very hard.

"I do throw my hands at it quite hard sometimes and it is going to be a good catch if you catch one at gully there, especially with the viewing. Just go out there and watch the ball and try and hit it really."

Phillips had redeemed himself somewhat on Friday with a stunning effort diving full-length to his right to remove Ollie Pope for 77. Brook, who had been given three lives at that point, went over and apologised to Pope as he was walking off.

Harry Brook went past 150 for the fourth time in Tests • Joe Allison/Getty Images

Nevertheless, it was still an innings of substance from Brook, his second of the winter after the blockbuster 317 against Pakistan at the start of October. He was out in the middle at the Hagley Oval for five hours 23 minutes, having arrived at the start of the second session of day two with his side reeling on 45 for 3.

A charging lofted cover drive off Southee - from his 186th ball - took him past 150 for the fourth time. The career average is now a shade above 60, the average against New Zealand a crisp 100.00.

Brook now has two centuries and two fifties in five innings against New Zealand - with the only failure a duck when he was run out without facing in the fourth innings of 2023's famous Wellington Test

"I just think I've gone out there and just tried to play the ball, really," Brook said, at a loss to explain why he found the hosts such amenable foes.