Ollie Pope channels the jitters to reframe discussions around his spot

Despite playing 19 Tests together, day two at Hagley Oval was just the eighth time Ollie Pope and Harry Brook have batted together.

You'd think a pair who have been locked at No. 3 and No. 5 for the last two years would be finishing each other's sentences by now, even if the bloke sandwiched between them has been hogging one end. A four-ball duck going into lunch meant partnership-blocker Joe Root was no longer a problem.

It was only at the fall of the next wicket - Ben Duckett - that Brook and Pope found themselves together at 71 for 4, New Zealand still ahead by 277 on first innings runs. Over the next 31 overs, they made up for lost time, with an engaging 151-stand that probably made them think "we should do this more often".

There's a reason they have not, and it's because Pope has not been able to stick around for long enough. In fact, eight out of the 32 times Brook has walked to the middle, Pope has been walking the other way.

With Pope shifted down to six as the designated wicketkeeper, a union had better odds. Nevertheless, success was not guaranteed.

This was only the fourth time they have combined for more than 50 runs, and only the second for a hundred. The first of those was a remarkable 176 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the pair going at 7.08 an over as England blitzed 506 for 4 on the opening day.

Pope was the far more convincing of the two here, more dominant (77 runs to 64) and much less streaky. Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunner of a one-handed catch at backward point, plucking a full-blooded cut out of the air while horizontal to see Pope off. The same Phillips who was responsible for the first of four drops off Brook, who had 18 at the time. Brook finished the day unbeaten with 132 and a pang of guilt.

"Brooky, as I was walking off, came and apologised to me," Pope revealed at stumps. "I was wondering why he made a beeline for me."

A three through the covers off his 62nd ball brought up the century stand with Brook, and also took Pope past 55 - the total number of runs he had managed in the previous series, against Pakistan.

Upon returning home from averaging 11 across five innings, he put in the work and consulted England legend Alec Stewart, a long-time confidant at Surrey. It was an open discussion rather than an array of sessions in the nets - "I didn't get him on the dog stick, he's too high up for that, I think." Pope wanted familiar eyes to establish what was going wrong.

"It was more about 'what does it look like when I'm at my best' because that was a frustrating thing, I wasn't getting to 20 or 30, to allow myself to go on to that big score.

"I want to be number three, I want to keep trying to make it mine. I've had too many low scores there but I've also managed to put together some good knocks this year batting at three. It's a job I want to do going forward"

"We talked about having that calmness at the crease. When I'm playing well there's that clarity in how I want to play, not trying to rush my way to 20 or 30."

There were cuts over the slips - most of them deliberate - including one from a front-foot square driving position that forced him to readjust after the ball bounced more than expected. He pounced on any width, a sound gameplay given how diligent New Zealand's seamers had been with their straight lines. On a Friday littered with rogue pull shots, his were immaculate.

Did he seem calmer? A bit. Though perhaps even that is all about perception. What might seem skittish and chaotic at No. 3 is brave and proactive at No. 6, especially given the situation that greeted him at the crease. Pope, however, declared he would have done little different had he walked out in the fourth over - when Zak Crawley was dismissed - instead of the 22nd.

"If I was batting at three, I'd have tried to play exactly the same way as today. The biggest difference at three is you set the tone a lot more, if you play well you can put your team in a really strong position.

"The fun thing at six, you might come in a 350 for 4 and it might be your job to push the game forward. [Or] you can get your team out a tricky situation. Both roles are good fun, just slightly different."

Different roles, different requirements. But it does seem Pope's natural disposition is for either progressing a good situation or - as he did here - counterattacking out of a bad one. A thoroughbred greyhound has not won Best In Show at Crufts in 67 years, but let it loose into a final bend and watch it rinse a retriever.

While that is a tad reductive, it is worth noting Pope was reared as a six. It was from that position he flourished for Surrey at the start of his career, with 885 runs, four centuries and an average of 68.07.

Pope cuts the ball away behind square • Phil Walter/Getty Images

A Test debut against India at Lord's arrived in the 2018 summer - at No. 4. His maiden innings ended up being the first time he had batted in the opening 20 overs of a first-class match. He will empathise with Jacob Bethell walking out at No. 3 in Christchurch for the first time in his professional career.

As tedious as it may be to repeat, an England side with Root batting at three makes the most sense. It would allow Pope to move to No. 5 when Jamie Smith returns to take the gloves back at seven.

The one barrier to such a move? Well, Pope.

"I want to be number three, I want to keep trying to make it mine. I've had too many low scores there but I've also managed to put together some good knocks this year batting at three.

"It's a job I want to do going forward and I think my skillset is still developing. It's definitely a job I want to keep doing."

Given he began out of position and rarely settled thereafter, you can understand why he wants to continue at three. And on paper, he's doing well enough; despite the Pakistan aberration, the average at first drop is 40.28 from 47 innings, since he pitched for the gig when Ben Stokes became Test captain. Half of the six centuries he has there have come this year, while this half-century took him past 3000 career runs.

Ironically, Pope building on this opening knock may scupper his hopes of fully locking down that No. 3 as his own. Though Ollie Robinson arrives into the country on Saturday afternoon to replace the injured Jordan Cox, England may decide to leave Pope as their wicketkeeper to give them a longer look at Bethell.