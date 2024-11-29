Brydon Carse cleans up tail as Glenn Phillips helps New Zealand post 348

Innings - New Zealand 348 (Williamson 93, Phillips 58*, Carse 4-64, Bashir 4-69) vs England

Glenn Phillips brought up his fifth Test fifty on the second morning at Hagley Oval, as New Zealand picked off a further 29 runs in 40 minutes, to finish on 348 all out. England's Brydon Carse closed out their innings with career-best figures of 4 for 64 in his third Test.

New Zealand were greeted by overcast skies and a gentle breeze as they resumed on their overnight 319 for 8, conditions that proved far more conducive to swing bowling than had been the case on a hot and blustery day one.

Tim Southee took this as a cue to get busy, as he cracked Chris Woakes off his length for a first-over boundary, but he was then undone by Carse's first ball of the morning. He wound into a pull from outside off, and picked out Gus Atkinson at deep square.

Will O'Rourke, however, proved a doughty No.11 - aided by Carse's failure to attack his stumps as he repeatedly left the ball outside off - and Phillips cashed in briefly to convert his overnight 41 not out to 58 not out.