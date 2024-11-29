Matches (13)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
Live
1st Test, Christchurch, November 28 - December 02, 2024, England tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
348
England FlagEngland
(9.5 ov) 29/1

Day 2 - Session 1: England trail by 319 runs.

Current RR: 2.94
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 70.1
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Brydon Carse cleans up tail as Glenn Phillips helps New Zealand post 348

New Zealand lower order add 29 runs in 40 minutes on second morning

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
28-Nov-2024 • 43 mins ago
Brydon Carse celebrates with Ben Stokes, New Zealand vs England, 1st Men's Test, Day 2, Christchurch, November 29, 2024

Brydon Carse celebrates with Ben Stokes  •  Joe Allison/Getty Images

Innings - New Zealand 348 (Williamson 93, Phillips 58*, Carse 4-64, Bashir 4-69) vs England
Glenn Phillips brought up his fifth Test fifty on the second morning at Hagley Oval, as New Zealand picked off a further 29 runs in 40 minutes, to finish on 348 all out. England's Brydon Carse closed out their innings with career-best figures of 4 for 64 in his third Test.
New Zealand were greeted by overcast skies and a gentle breeze as they resumed on their overnight 319 for 8, conditions that proved far more conducive to swing bowling than had been the case on a hot and blustery day one.
Tim Southee took this as a cue to get busy, as he cracked Chris Woakes off his length for a first-over boundary, but he was then undone by Carse's first ball of the morning. He wound into a pull from outside off, and picked out Gus Atkinson at deep square.
Will O'Rourke, however, proved a doughty No.11 - aided by Carse's failure to attack his stumps as he repeatedly left the ball outside off - and Phillips cashed in briefly to convert his overnight 41 not out to 58 not out.
He had a scare on 42 when Carse, generating a good head of steam, smacked him hard in the grille via a top-edge off the splice, and was then dropped in the same over by Joe Root at slip, a tough diving chance to his right. But Carse eventually got his line to O'Rourke to pluck out his off stump with an outswinging yorker.
Glenn PhillipsBrydon CarseNew ZealandEnglandNew Zealand vs EnglandEngland tour of New ZealandICC World Test Championship

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
lbw012
BM Duckett
not out2833
JG Bethell
not out114
Total29(1 wkt; 9.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
AUS138419057.69
SL95406055.56
NZ116507254.55
SA84315254.17
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
WI102623226.67
BAN113803325.00
Full Table