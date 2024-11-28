Warwickshire sign Tom Latham for 2025 season

Tom Latham , New Zealand's Test captain, has signed as one of Warwickshire's overseas players for the 2025 season.

With little overlap between New Zealand's schedule and the English summer - they could still qualify for the World Test Championship final, to be held at Lord's in June, and will tour Zimbabwe in July-August - Latham is expected to play a full season across formats for the Bears.

Warwickshire finished seventh in Division One of the Championship in 2024, and have been looking to strengthen their batting options after the departures of Will Rhodes and Chris Benjamin, and Michael Burgess' sudden retirement.

"We've been working behind the scenes to bring in someone to strengthen our top order, someone with proven ability and experience. Tom fits the bill ideally, and it's a real pleasure to have secured him for the 2025 season," Warwickshire performance director Gavin Larsen said.

"He's a class player, one of the finest batters in international cricket, and I'm delighted he's chosen Warwickshire. The New Zealand team has limited conflict with our domestic cricket calendar next season. In this modern cricket world it's rare to have a player of Tom's quality and experience agree to join, and be available, for an entire season."

Larsen also indicated that Latham, who has been capped 26 times in T20 internationals, would be involved in Birmingham Bears' Blast campaign.

"He's known more for his red-ball career, but Tom has played more than 100 T20s, averaging 30 and with a strike rate of 131," Larsen said. "He's an extremely smart T20 player with a full range of strokes; another great option for our Blast campaign.

"He'll also bring experience and leadership to our squad. His impact on our batting group, in particular our younger players, will be invaluable."

Latham, who is currently in action with New Zealand at the start of their three-match Test series with England, will make Warwickshire his fourth county, after previous stints with Kent, Durham and Surrey.

"Warwickshire is a club with a great history and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to represent them," Latham said. "I've played at Edgbaston before and know how much the fans get behind the team there. It's one of my favourite venues, so I'm excited to call it my home ground for the 2025 season.