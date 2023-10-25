ODI World Cup digest: de Kock leads another fearsome South Africa display; Netherlands seek Aussie upset

Heinrich Klaasen was belting sixes again as Australia look to continue their improvement, with a possible return for Travis Head

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is now past the halfway stage as it builds towards the final on November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

Top Story: de Kock, Klaasen lead South Africa's demolition of Bangladesh

South Africa 382 for 5 (de Kock 174, Klaasen 90, Markram 60) beat Bangladesh 233 (Mahmudullah 111, Coetzee 3-62) by 149 runs

South Africa continue to bludgeon all before their path when they bat first, and it doesn't seem to matter who's in the way. This time, it was Bangladesh who were the unfortunate victims, with South Africa putting them to the sword in a 149-run demolition.

It was led by an enormous contribution from Quinton de Kock , whose 140-ball 174 powered South Africa to 382. At the death, to help him along, he had Heinrich Klaasen , who smashed 90 off 49 balls as South Africa racked up 144 in the final 10 overs. Bangladesh were never in the chase in response and, as with every other game of South Africa's in this tournament, all five bowlers chipped in with wickets.

Quinton de Kock finished with a 140-ball 174 with 15 fours and seven sixes • ICC/Getty Images

The top three totals at this World Cup belong to South Africa, including the only one over 400, which is also the highest tournament total ever. Six of the 19 hundreds scored so far come from South Africans. The leading run-scorer so far - Quinton de Kock - is South African and he also has the best individual score to date.

In his 150th ODI, de Kock slammed 174 - 14 short of the South African record still held by Gary Kirsten - and 26 shy of a double-ton, which batting coach JP Duminy confirmed is on de Kock's wishlist as something to achieve before he quits the format after this World Cup. That de Kock appears to have saved his best for last has been obvious since the Sri Lanka game in Delhi but to suggest he is simply throwing his bat in his last few innings and hoping for the best would be doing a disservice to a player in scintillating touch.

News headlines

Allrounder Angelo Mathews has replaced fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka's World Cup squad.



Pakistan's captain Babar Azam did not hold back on the criticism of his players following the team's eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan.

Match preview

Australia vs Netherlands, Mumbai (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEDT

There has long been a connection between Netherlands and Australian cricket. It is perhaps not quite as strong as South Africa's connection to the current Dutch team but their captain, Scott Edwards, is an Australian citizen having grown up in Melbourne and played second XI cricket for Victoria. He has introduced a Netherlands team song that is a shameless rebrand of the song of his favourite Australian Football League club Richmond. From Edwards to former Dutch coach Ryan Campbell, to Tom Cooper, Timm van der Gugten, Michael Swart and Dirk Nannes, among others, plenty of Australian domestic players have had an impact on Netherlands cricket.

But there will be no love lost in Delhi on Wednesday. Netherlands are gunning for another big scalp, having already taken down South Africa and potentially missed an opportunity against Sri Lanka. Australia are looking to continue their momentum. They will not be taking the Netherlands lightly, but they would love a statement win having been tested at times against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Team news

Australia (probable) 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Adam Zampa

Netherlands (probable) 1 Vikramjit Singh, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Colin Ackermann, 4 Bas de Leede, 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Roelof van der Merwe, 9 Logan van Beek, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren

Rashid Khan celebrates Afghanistan's win over Pakistan • ICC/Getty Images

Roughly halfway through the league stage, this World Cup has had three big upsets - Afghanistan's stunning of Pakistan on Monday the latest. Ordinarily this would seem like plenty, but in this World Cup, it seems like not nearly enough.