RCB opt bowl with Hazlewood back; Omarzai for Jansen in PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) welcomed back captain Rajat Patidar to full fitness, and Josh Hazlewood back into the XI. Patidar came out for the toss after playing the last two matches as non-captain, won the toss immediately, and opted to bowl. RCB were also the away team in Qualifier 1. They won all their seven away games in the league stage. However, they were still without Tim David , who seemed to have injured his hamstring during their penultimate league match.