PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi takes charge as ACC president

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi is now president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), having formally assumed charge from Sri Lanka's Shammi Silva. Naqvi, who was elected PCB chairman in February 2024 , said he was "deeply honoured" by the appointment.

"Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game's growth and global influence," Naqvi said in a statement. "Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure."

Silva assumed charge only three months ago in December 2024, taking over the role when Jay Shah quit the presidency to take up his position as ICC chair . "It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council," Silva said. "The steadfast commitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC's stature across the region." Silva further thanked Shah and expressed confidence in Naqvi's "capable leadership".

For Naqvi, it adds another position to an already crowded list of responsibilities. Aside from being PCB chairman, he also serves as Pakistan's interior minister. He was at the helm when Pakistan took a more forceful position in an attempt to assert the PCB's right to host the entirety of the 2025 Champions Trophy, awarded to Pakistan, within the country.

Ultimately, when the BCCI did not send its team to Pakistan, the PCB and the BCCI worked out a deal which would see all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan being played at a neutral venue, and in return, all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India played at a neutral venue.

The most pressing issue for Naqvi in his capacity as ACC president will involve the venue of the T20 Asia Cup later this year. India are the official hosts, but the PCB is expected to demand another venue for Pakistan's matches.