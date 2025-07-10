Ireland and Zimbabwe batter Peter Moor retires

Moor made his international debut for Zimbabwe in November 2014, in an ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. His T20I and Test debut came in 2016, against Afghanistan and New Zealand respectively. Moor played eight Tests, and all his 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, for Zimbabwe.

However, Moor never played an ODI or a T20I for Ireland. His Test performance also dipped after he moved there: he had averaged 35.53 with five fifties in eight Tests for Zimbabwe, but only 14.35 with one half-century for Ireland. The only fifty for Ireland, though, came in a victory against Zimbabwe in July 2024.