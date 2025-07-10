Ireland and Zimbabwe batter Peter Moor retires
He made his debut in international cricket for Zimbabwe in 2014, and played his final game - for Ireland - in 2025
Ireland batter Peter Moor has retired at the age of 35, after playing 15 Tests, 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is.
Moor, who was born in Harare, had begun his international career with Zimbabwe before moving to Ireland. He played his last international game in February this year - the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.
Moor made his international debut for Zimbabwe in November 2014, in an ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur. His T20I and Test debut came in 2016, against Afghanistan and New Zealand respectively. Moor played eight Tests, and all his 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, for Zimbabwe.
He qualified to play for Ireland in October 2022 - he had an Irish passport as his paternal grandmother was Irish - and was first selected in their squad for the Test tours of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in March-April 2023. He went on to play seven Tests for Ireland.
In an interview with ESPNcricinfo in the lead-up to his first Test for Ireland, Moor had said: "I still believe I've got three or four years of good cricket in me at the top level. Even though I might have missed out on a few World Cups for Zimbabwe in the last few years, I hope I can play for Ireland at the next one."
However, Moor never played an ODI or a T20I for Ireland. His Test performance also dipped after he moved there: he had averaged 35.53 with five fifties in eight Tests for Zimbabwe, but only 14.35 with one half-century for Ireland. The only fifty for Ireland, though, came in a victory against Zimbabwe in July 2024.
Moor retired as one of 17 cricketers to have played Tests for two different countries.