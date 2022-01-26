South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock has jumped up four places in the ICC ODI rankings for batters to move to fifth place and Rassie van der Dussen has gone up 10 spots to reach a career-best 10th position. de Kock re-entered the top five for the first time since the 2019 World Cup after he topped the run charts with a total of 229 runs (124, 78 and 27) in the three ODIs against India as South Africa blanked them 3-0, while van der Dussen was second on the list with 218 runs.
Captain Temba Bavuma went up 21 places to reach a career-best 59th position, with the help of a century against India. Opener Shikhar Dhawan - India's top-scorer in the series with 169 runs in three innings - moved up one place to 15th position. Rishabh Pant went up five spots to 82nd position.
Among bowlers, Lungi Ngidi returned to the top 20 with his five wickets in the series - joint-second most with Jasprit Bumrah - to be placed on 20th, Keshav Maharaj moved to a career-best 33rd, and Andile Phehlukwayo, the top wicket-taker of the series, went up seven places to 52nd.
Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah also made gains, moving up seven places to joint 36th position with an aggregate of 153 runs against Netherlands recently. For Netherlands, Scott Edwards' series-leading tally of 208 runs saw him go up 97 places to 100th spot. From Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka went up from 52nd place to a career-best 46th spot.
In the T20I rankings, Jason Roy's knock of 45 in the second T20I against West Indies took him up one place to 15th while Brandon King went up 28 places to 88th spot after his unbeaten 52 in the series opener.
Among T20I bowlers, Jason Holder moved to a career-best 26th spot with his Player-of-the-Match performance of 4 for 7 in the opening game, and Akeal Hosein gained 40 places to reach 33rd with economical figures of 1 for 15 and 1 for 6 over seven overs in the two games.
