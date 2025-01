Rohit, Jaiswal, Iyer to miss Mumbai's must-win Ranji Trophy game

Rohit and Jaiswal - who also open together in Tests - opened for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) when they returned to domestic cricket for the previous round after the BCCI's new guidelines mandated playing domestic cricket. The board's directive had come after India's consecutive series losses against New Zealand and Australia that cost the team a World Test Championship final berth, especially with India's batting unit failing to put up substantial scores. Rohit, especially, has been among the poorest of the lot, scoring just 164 runs from his last 15 Test innings to average a dismal 10.93 this season. His fortunes didn't change when he batted for Mumbai, scoring just 3 and 28 against J&K.