Samson, Gaikwad and Mukesh called up to India ODI squad for West Indies tour

Sanju Samson has earned a recall to India's ODI squad for the three-match series in the Caribbean in July. With KL Rahul still in rehab for a thigh injury and Rishabh Pant in recovery after surviving a car crash in December, Samson is one of two wicketkeepers in the 17-member squad alongside Ishan Kishan

Ruturaj Gaikwad , whose only ODI so far came against South Africa in October last year, is also part of the squad along with the uncapped Mukesh Kumar . Most of the regulars in the frame for the ODI World Cup have been included in the Rohit Sharma-led squad. Hardik Pandya is the vice-captain.

With Mohammed Shami rested, Mohammed Siraj is expected to spearhead a pace attack that also includes Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh and Umran Malik apart from the allrounder Hardik.

Suryakumar Yadav, who occupied one of the middle order slots during the home ODIs against Australia in March, has been retained. Playing in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who was out with a back injury, Suryakumar finished the series with three first-ball ducks, but bounced back with prolific returns in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Washington Sundar, who was also part of the Australia series, has been left out, with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar preferred as the spin-bowling allrounders. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are the two frontline spinners.

Samson will have an opportunity to add to his 11 ODI caps if the team management wants to play a keeper-batter suited to the middle order; Kishan typically bats higher up the order. Samson has so far scored 330 ODI runs in 10 innings at an average of 66.00, with two half-centuries. One of them came in a match-winning chase against West Indies in Port-of-Spain last year. Samson can also play as a specialist batter even if Kishan is picked as keeper.