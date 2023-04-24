SCG unveils gates named after Tendulkar and Lara

They join Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris in being honoured at the iconic ground

April 24 was chosen as the date to unveil the gates to mark Tendulkar's 50th birthday, and also the 30th anniversary of Lara's 277 at the SCG , his first Test century, though that Test was played in January 1993.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said that the gates, situated between the members pavilion's away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand, are the ones visiting players will take to access the field.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India," Tendulkar said in the statement. "I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian."

Lara said, "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I'm in Australia."

That innings of 277 remained Lara's highest at the SCG - he totalled 384 runs at the ground in four Tests overall - while Tendulkar had an average of 157 at the SCG, scoring 785 runs in five Tests over the years with three centuries, including the memorable 241 not out in January 2004.

The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch AO, and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

"Sachin Tendulkar's record at the SCG is simply remarkable, while Brian Lara's maiden Test century remains one of the most celebrated innings by a visiting player," Mather said. "Both players continue to hold a deep affection for the SCG and they remain hugely popular whenever they visit Sydney."

Hockley said, "As the cricketing world celebrates Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, this is a fitting and timely gesture by the SCG to recognise Sachin and Brian Lara as two legends of the international game with exceptional records at the SCG.