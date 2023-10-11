Shubman Gill to rejoin Indian team in Ahmedabad but still doubtful for Pakistan fixture

India opener is recovering from dengue and has missed the first two games of their World Cup campaign

Shubman Gill will re-join the Indian team in Ahmedabad but remains doubtful for their World Cup fixture against Pakistan on October 14 as he recovers from dengue

"Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today," a BCCI official told PTI. "It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan."

In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings against Australia along with Rohit. Though India were reduced to 2 for 3 in a chase of 200 - Kishan, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks - they recovered to chase down the target with six wickets in hand and 52 balls to spare.