Shubman Gill to rejoin Indian team in Ahmedabad but still doubtful for Pakistan fixture
India opener is recovering from dengue and has missed the first two games of their World Cup campaign
Shubman Gill will re-join the Indian team in Ahmedabad but remains doubtful for their World Cup fixture against Pakistan on October 14 as he recovers from dengue.
Gill did not travel with the team to Delhi for their second fixture against Afghanistan on Wednesday, after missing India's opening game of the World Cup against Australia on October 8. He was taken to hospital in Chennai for treatment but was subsequently discharged after his health improved.
"Gill is doing absolutely fine and is set to leave Chennai for Ahmedabad today," a BCCI official told PTI. "It is still not clear whether Gill will have a light training session at Motera on Thursday. His recovery has been fine but can't really be sure if he can play against Pakistan."
In Gill's absence, Ishan Kishan opened the innings against Australia along with Rohit. Though India were reduced to 2 for 3 in a chase of 200 - Kishan, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer were dismissed for ducks - they recovered to chase down the target with six wickets in hand and 52 balls to spare.
Gill is the leading run-getter in ODIs this year with 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. In his last four ODIs, he has hit two centuries and a half-century.