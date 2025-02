India aren't the perfect T20I team, but they might be the greatest ever

This weakness forced Tilak Varma to tamper with his game in the Chennai chase , which he did successfully. However, you can't go in with fewer than three strike bowlers. Especially when they are as good as Bumrah, Kuldeep, Varun and Arshdeep. It is a weakness India will have to live with unless one or two of them can do the unthinkable and build six-hitting prowess the way R Ashwin has at the fag end of his career. However, none of them has the inherent batting ability of Ashwin, so this might be too tall an ask.