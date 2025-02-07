Carey: I'm playing the sweep and reverse-sweep 'with a bit more intent'

In 2022, in the match that Australia lost at this same venue, Alex Carey played a reverse sweep on 28, holed out in the deep, and a collapse ensued. The last five Australia wickets - Carey's included - fell for 35 runs. Sri Lanka breezed past Australia's total, established a 190-run lead, and won by an innings.

In this Test , after Sri Lanka had put up what seemed a competitive total on a dry pitch, Carey has helped propel Australia to a 73-run lead, and has possibly played the innings of the series so far, making 139 not out off 156 deliveries. He and Smith have put on 239 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

"I think I stuck to a plan and a process and kept it pretty simple," Carey said of his innings. "I went to reverse sweeps at times. I played it on the straight plane as well, when I thought there was an opportunity to do so.

The sweeps and reverse-sweeps were especially notable aspects of this Carey innings, as Sri Lanka set aggressive fields to tempt Carey to play the reverse sweep in particular. Carey played them almost flawlessly all day however, 76 of his runs coming square of the wicket.

"The sweeps and reverses have always been my game, but I think it's about staying patient for longer," Carey said. "I think I'm probably playing those shots at a time when the field allows for it. I'm just being a little bit smarter, and understanding risk versus reward, and the potential field changes sweeping might bring. I think I'm playing it with a bit more intent to do other things, and just get down the other end."

Carey has been on the field almost the entire Test so far. With Josh Inglis off the field for a substantial stretch of day one, and early on day two, Carey was promoted up to No. 5, which meant he was batting less than 25 overs into Australia's innings, after keeping wicket for more than a day. But he let only four byes slip through, and has now made an outstanding hundred to help set up a victory push. His keeping will likely be tested again in the second innings, when this surface is even drier.