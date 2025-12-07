Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding 'called off'

Mandhana appealed for privacy in her statement on Instagram. "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," she wrote in her post. "I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.

"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.

"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level," she wrote. "I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be."

She concluded her statement by saying, "It's time to move forward."