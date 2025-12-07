Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding 'called off'
In a statement, Smriti Mandhana says "it's time to move forward"
India batter Smriti Mandhana has confirmed that her wedding has been "called off". She and music composer Palash Muchhal were scheduled to marry on November 23, but it was initially postponed after Mandhana's father was hospitalised.
Mandhana appealed for privacy in her statement on Instagram. "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time," she wrote in her post. "I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.
"I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.
"I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level," she wrote. "I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be."
She concluded her statement by saying, "It's time to move forward."
Mandhana was the second-highest run-scorer during India's successful campaign in the recent women's ODI World Cup, with 434 runs at an average of 54.25.
Her next assignment is the five-T20I series against Sri Lanka at home from December 21 to 30, after which she will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2026 WPL from January 9. RCB play the opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai.