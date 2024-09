Uncapped teenager Seshnie Naidu named in Wolvaardt-led South Africa T20WC squad

The squad will be captained by Laura Wolvaardt , and includes the experience of allrounder Marizanne Kapp, opening batter Tazmin Brits and seamer Ayabonga Khaka. Nadine de Klerk, who is currently recovering from an Achilles' injury, is expected to be fully fit for the tournament. The squad will play three matches in Pakistan en route to the UAE after last playing together against India in July.