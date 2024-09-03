Matches (3)
Uncapped teenager Seshnie Naidu named in Wolvaardt-led South Africa T20WC squad

Seamer Ayanda Hlubi, who made her South Africa debut last year, has also been included

Firdose Moonda
03-Sep-2024 • 23 mins ago
Ayanda Hlubi dismissed Ellyse Perry for her first ODI wicket, Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Sydney, February 7, 2024

Ayanda Hlubi made her South Africa debut last year  •  Getty Images

South Africa have named 18-year old uncapped legspinner Seshnie Naidu and 20-year old seamer Ayanda Hlubi in an otherwise experienced 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Both players were part of the squad that competed in the inaugural Under-19 Women's World Cup held in South Africa last year.
The rest of the playing group, apart from wicketkeeper batter Mieke de Ridder, were all part of the playing group that reached the final of the 2023 T20 World Cup. Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas and Delmi Tucker miss out while Shabnim Ismail has since retired.
The squad will be captained by Laura Wolvaardt, and includes the experience of allrounder Marizanne Kapp, opening batter Tazmin Brits and seamer Ayabonga Khaka. Nadine de Klerk, who is currently recovering from an Achilles' injury, is expected to be fully fit for the tournament. The squad will play three matches in Pakistan en route to the UAE after last playing together against India in July.

South Africa squad


Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon
Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit
More to follow...
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

