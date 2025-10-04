Sri Lanka appoint Julian Wood and Rene Ferdinands as batting and spin-bowling coaches

Kandamby had been Sri Lanka's batting coach since December 2023, while Wijetunge has been a fixture at SLC having been in the role of spin-bowling coach since February 2006. It is understood that the decision to shake up the coaching staff was taken after Sri Lanka's T20I series defeat to Bangladesh at home in July.

Wood has been given a one-year contract. Earlier this year, he had conducted a week-long "power-hitting programme" with Sri Lanka's national players and impressed SLC during his brief stint. In August, he was named Bangladesh's batting coach on a short-term contract, but they had opted not to extend it upon its conclusion in September.

He has previously worked with the ECB, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Punjab Kings.

Ferdinands will be in the role for two years, where he is expected to "lead spin bowling training, match preparation, performance analysis, and player development".

"Holding a PhD in biomechanics from the University of Waikato, Ferdinands brings extensive expertise in applying science to enhance cricket performance," an SLC statement said. He has previously worked at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy, "delivering biomechanics-based coaching programmes for elite players and coaches". "A specialist in both wrist and finger spin, Rene has also served as a biomechanics consultant for New Zealand Cricket, carrying out performance evaluations and injury-risk assessments for leading bowlers."