Surrey bring in Abbott to join Hardie for T20 Blast

It is a gamble considering the tournament takes place in June and both players may be involved with Australia in the T20 World Cup

Surrey have taken a calculated gamble on their overseas signings for the T20 Blast, announcing on Wednesday that Australian seamer Sean Abbott will return to the club in May and June alongside compatriot Aaron Hardie

Both Abbott and Hardie are on the fringes of Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup, which clashes with the first month of Blast group games. Both players made appearances in their recent series win over West Indies, but neither features in Australia's full-strength squad for their upcoming three-match series in New Zealand, which starts in Wellington next week.

Abbott enjoyed success in both the County Championship and the Blast last year, and his contract covers four Championship fixtures and eight T20s from May 10 until June 26. He will miss the end of the Blast's group stages, and is expected to play Major League Cricket (MLC) instead.

"Sean is a highly skilled cricketer, and everyone saw last season what he is capable of in red-ball and white-ball cricket," Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, said. "He had an outstanding impact as a cricketer and as a member of the dressing room… Sean is exactly what we look for in an overseas professional at this club."