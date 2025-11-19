Switch Hit: Time to Urn
With just a few days to go until the start of the Ashes in Perth, Alan Gardner hears from Vithushan Ehantharajah and Alex Malcolm about the teams' final preparations
After months of talking, the Ashes are almost upon us. But there's still time to do a bit more talking, as the teams assemble in Perth ahead of the first Test. On this week's Switch Hit, Alan Gardner is joined by Vithushan Ehantharajah and Alex Malcolm to get all the latest from both camps, including news on Mark Wood's fitness, a potential debut for Jake Weatherald, and whether England are a genuine chance of pulling off an upset.