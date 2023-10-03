Switch Hit: One Cup, or two?
Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller to preview the start of England's World Cup defence in India
The teams are assembling in India, occasionally managing to play their warm-up fixtures in between the rain, ahead of defending champions England opening the tournament against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday. In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Matt Roller, recently arrived in India, to assess the readiness of Jos Buttler's squad, the format of the competition and what surprises (if any) to look out for.