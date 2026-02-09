Muzarabani returns as Zimbabwe opt to bowl against Oman
Oman include 44-year-old Aamir Kaleem, the oldest player in the tournament
Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs Oman
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza decided to field first against Oman in the men's T20 World Cup match at the SSC in Colombo. Both teams were pleased to arrive in Sri Lanka early to get themselves attuned to the conditions.
Zimbabwe have Blessing Muzarabani back in the squad after he missed the tri-series in Pakistan in November.
Oman, meanwhile, include 44-year-old Aamir Kaleem - the oldest player in the tournament - after he came into the side in place of Hasnain Shah, who was injured after the squad was named.
Zimbabwe return to the tournament after missing out on the previous edition in West Indies and the United States of America. They had made it to the Super 12s of the 2022 T20 World Cup but failed to progress through the qualifiers for the 2024 tournament. They completed qualification alongside Namibia; Brian Bennett was the tournament's top run-scorer, while Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava were among the leading wicket-takers.
Zimbabwe are bolstered by the return of Graeme Cremer, whose November 2025 comeback marked the longest gap between T20I appearances.
Oman are one of three qualifiers from the Asia-Pacific region, alongside Nepal and the UAE. They have previously appeared in the 2016, 2021, and 2024 editions of the T20 World Cup.
Oman: 1 Jatinder Singh (capt), 2 Aamir Kaleem, 3 Hammad Mirza, 4 Wasim Ali, 5 Karan Sonavale, 6 Jiten Ramanandi, 7 Vinayak Shukla (wk), 8 Sufyan Mehmood, 9 Nadeem Khan, 10 Shah Faisal, 11 Shakeel Ahmad
Zimbabwe: 1 Brian Bennett, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Dion Myers, 4 Brendan Taylor (wk), 5 Sikandar Raza (capt), 6 Ryan Burl, 7 Tashinga Musekiwa, 8 Brad Evans, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Richard Ngarava, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
