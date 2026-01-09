Ross Adair returns to Stirling-led Ireland squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Ben Calitz, who bats in the middle order, stays in the squad, having played two T20Is. Tim Tector, who has played five T20Is, also remains. Both of them could make their maiden T20 World Cup appearances.

Ireland are placed in Group B and will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on February 8, and will then take on Australia (February 11), Oman (February 14) and Zimbabwe (February 17). The first three games will be played in Colombo and the last one will be in Pallekele.