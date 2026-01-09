Ross Adair returns to Stirling-led Ireland squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Jordan Neill misses out, while Ben Calitz and Tim Tector could feature in their maiden T20 World Cup
Paul Stirling will lead Ireland's 15-member squad for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026. All members of the squad that toured Bangladesh in November last year have been selected barring Jordan Neill. Neill, uncapped in T20Is, had replaced fellow opener Ross Adair, who had been withdrawn from that squad due to a knee injury. Adair is fit again and will slot back in.
Ben Calitz, who bats in the middle order, stays in the squad, having played two T20Is. Tim Tector, who has played five T20Is, also remains. Both of them could make their maiden T20 World Cup appearances.
Ben White, Matthew Humphreys and Gareth Delany are the spin-bowling options in the squad. George Dockrell has not bowled in his last 13 T20Is and now plays primarily as a batter.
Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Mark Adair and Curtis Campher are the fast-bowling options. Stirling heads an experienced batting line-up that also features Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Campher.
Ireland are placed in Group B and will begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on February 8, and will then take on Australia (February 11), Oman (February 14) and Zimbabwe (February 17). The first three games will be played in Colombo and the last one will be in Pallekele.
Ireland Squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White, Craig Young.