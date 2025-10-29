What have been England's favourite meals of the World Cup?

After over a month of touring India and Sri Lanka for the World Cup, England are gearing up to meet South Africa in the semi-final in Guwahati. What's been their favourite meal of the tour so far?

For batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, it's well done chicken tikka with lots of chill, a side of steamed vegetables, garlic butter naan and some rice.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt enjoys a spot of paneer curry, although that just leaves us wondering - is it butter paneer or palak? Or maybe kadhai?

Spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Alice Capsey all to have their naans with dal. Dal tadka for Ecclestone, dal makhani for Glenn, and a "dal curry" for Capsey.

Keeper Amy Jones has been enjoying plenty of chicken hakka noodles on tour.

For fast bowler Lauren Filer, a meal at Bengaluru restaurant Bastian was the most memorable of the tour, although she can't quite remember what she ate.

Out of the seven matches they have played during the group stage of the World Cup, England lost only one - to Australia, by six wickets - while their match against Pakistan was washed out.

Heather Knight is the side's leading run-scorer of the tournament, with 288 runs from six innings. In a video where the players pick their favourite bats, Knight shows off her current favourite, a Gray-Nicolls that's got a light pick-up, "that means I can get good hand speed". Sciver-Brunt chooses Kookaburra, "because it's obviously the best looking one". Opener Tammy Beaumont has one that feels "like it's just an extension of my arms".