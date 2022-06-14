Matches (17)
196%, 2, $950m - the key numbers from a record-breaking IPL rights auction

A mind-boggling surge in the value of digital rights included

Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson pose with the IPL trophy ahead of Qualifier 1, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022, Qualifier 1, Kolkata, May 24, 2022

The IPL's media rights value is now second only to the NFL, and ahead of the English Premier League  •  BCCI

The IPL's new media-rights deals, running from 2023 to 2027 and aggregating INR 48,390.5 crore (US$ 6.2 billion approx.), add up to a new record in cricket and also put the game in the top tier of global sport. Here are some standout numbers coming out of the BCCI's rights auction.
196% - That's how much the overall value of the IPL media rights has skyrocketed compared to the previous cycle (2018-22), when talking in India rupees. In 2017, Star India had bought the consolidated IPL media rights (that is, TV and digital) for INR 16,347.5 crore for a set of 300 matches (60 per season, for five seasons). This time around, the overall value is INR 48,390.5 crore for 410 matches, which is 2.96 times or 196% higher than the previous cycle. In US dollar terms, the hike is 143%, from $2.55 billion to $6.2 billion.
No. 2 - In terms of per-match value, the IPL is now only behind American football's National Football League (NFL) and ahead of English football's English Premier League. Each NFL match is worth US$ 35.07 million* (based on the ten-year rights deal signed in 2022), while the value of a Premier League match as per the rights deal signed in 2022-25 is US$ 11.34 million**. Based on the overall value of INR 48,390.5 crore for a maximum of 410 matches in the next cycle, each IPL game is worth INR 118.02 crore (US$ 15.11 million approx.).
1.96 - An IPL match, based on media rights, is now worth nearly double (1.96 times) that of an India home game. The average value of each India home game - as per a five-year deal bagged by Star India, in 2018, worth INR 6,138 crore (at the time US$ 944 million) - is INR 60 crore, while an IPL game now costs INR 118.02 crore ($15.11 million approx.).
113.35% - In Indian rupees, the winning bid for TV rights in the Indian subcontinent in this cycle (Disney Star's bid of INR 23,575 crore, or US $3.02 billion approx.) was 113.35% higher than the highest bid for TV rights from the previous cycle. In 2017, Sony had submitted the highest bid for TV rights in the subcontinent: INR 11,050 crore, or at the time US $1.72 billion. That Sony did not win the TV rights eventually was down to Star India submitting a consolidated bid across categories and markets to become the highest overall bidder.
$950m - The overall sum spent on digital rights for the Indian subcontinent this time was INR 23,758 crore (US$ 3.04 billion approx.). Viacom 18 bid INR 20,500 crore (US$ 2.62 billion approx) to win Package B (digital rights for Indian subcontinent), and also bagged Package C (digital rights in India only for a selection of high-profile matches) with a bid of INR 3,257.5 crore (US$ 417.20 million approx.). This combined figure to secure the digital rights in the subcontinent for a maximum of 410 matches, in INR terms, represents a rise of 45% from the overall bid (TV + digital at INR 16,347.5 crore) for the previous cycle comprising 300 games - the difference stands at INR 7,410 crore (or US$ 950 million approx.). If digital rights for the subcontinent from this cycle are compared with the highest bid for digital rights in the Indian market in the last cycle - INR 3,900 crore (at the time US$ 0.61 billion approx.) from Facebook, which, again, did not stand against Star India's consolidated bid - the digital rights in this cycle have seen a six-fold increase in value.
*As per Forbes
**As per the Athletic
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo

