Rew, Mayes lead England to victory; Mahboob, Sadat star for Afghanistan against WI

From there onwards, each time a partnership looked stable for Zimbabwe, England hit back to disrupt their momentum. There were stands of 30, 45 and 32 for the second, third and fourth wickets, respectively, with Luke Hands, Farhan Ahmed and Ralphie Albert among the wickets.

In reply, England got off to a quick start. They were two down within seven overs, but had also scored 48. Rew and Mayes had got together on the fifth ball of that over, and their union remained unbroken on 167. Rew was the first to get to fifty off 30 balls by smashing Dhruv Patel for a six in the 18th over. Mayes got a run-a-ball half-century in the 22nd over, as England clubbed the final 64 runs in seven overs to win with a whopping 22 overs to spare.