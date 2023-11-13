Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Two of them are World Cup winners and one is a trailblazer in women's cricket

The latest members of the ICC Hall of Fame • ESPNcricinfo Ltd

"Three greats of the game have become the latest inductees to be added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame," the ICC wrote in its statement.

A pioneer in women's cricket, Edulji became the first Indian woman in the ICC Hall of Fame.

"At the outset, I would like to thank the ICC and the Jury for having selected me to be inducted in the ICC Hall Of Fame 2023," Edulji said. "It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian women cricketer to be inducted and join a galaxy of cricketers, male and female from across the world.

"I am delighted to be considered for this award. It's not only a proud moment for me, my family and friends but also for BCCI and Indian Women's Cricket."

Edulji, a former India captain, played 20 Tests and 34 ODIs in a career that spanned across three decades. A left-arm spinner, she took 107 wickets across formats. She then made an impact as an administrator, working to increase employment opportunities for female cricketers in India.

"It is perhaps off the field that Edulji has had an even greater impact, having played a major role as a trailblazer for India's women's cricketers for many decades," the ICC wrote.

Sehwag, an explosive opener, played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India and was part of the sides that won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"I would like to thank the ICC and the jury for inducting me with this honour," Sehwag said. "I feel extremely grateful for having spent a great part of my life doing what I loved most, 'hitting the cricket ball'."

Virender Sehwag has six Test double-centuries and two triple-tons • AFP

He scored 8,586 runs in Tests, with 23 centuries to his name. He was the first Indian to hit a triple-century in Tests, and among just four players to breach the 300-run mark twice in the format. The others in that exclusive club? Don Bradman Brian Lara and Chris Gayle

His strike rate of 82.23 is a testament to how he not only scored heaps of runs, but did it in quick time too.

While his ODI exploits were still subdued in comparison, Sehwag hit 8273 runs at a strike rate of 104.33 with 15 centuries. His score of 219 against West Indies remains the third highest in the format.

De Silva, who hit a century to help Sri Lanka win the 1996 World Cup final , is also known for his aggressive batting.

He racked up 6361 runs in 93 Tests while scoring 9284 runs in 308 ODIs.

"I am filled with profound gratitude as I accept the immense honour of being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This achievement is a tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, and love that have shaped my cricketing journey," de Silva said. "My family, my parents, my sister, my wife and children are my anchor, and deserve the deepest thanks for their unwavering support and sacrifice, which have propelled me towards success. My friends, steadfast companions throughout my highs and lows, have been my pillars of strength.

"To my coaches, teachers, fans and supporters, your relentless belief in me has fuelled my drive to succeed. My mentors and captains have guided and inspired me, and my teammates have been my extended family on this incredible journey. To the ones I have played against, thank you for enriching my game.