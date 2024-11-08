Pooran, Russell, Hosein and Hetmyer back for England T20Is

The quartet missed West Indies' previous T20I fixtures, in Sri Lanka last month, for personal reasons. Hetmyer was then recalled for the ODIs against England.

The squad is otherwise largely the same as that which lost 2-1 to Sri Lanka. Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Fabian Allen and Shamar Springer were the players to drop out, while the uncapped Terrance Hinds kept his place. Matthew Forde comes in as cover after Alzarri Joseph received a two-match suspension for walking off the field in the third ODI.

Romario Shepherd was fit to be included despite having to depart mid-over in the deciding ODI against England after suffering from cramps.

"The T20 team is our most settled team with lots of experienced players," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said. "However, the difficulty will be picking the XI, as every single player is challenging for a spot. As we face a very good England team, I am confident that the selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that allows us to win games, and this 'Rivalry' series."

After the Barbados leg, the teams will move on to St Lucia, with West Indies due to confirm their squad for the remaining three games.

West Indies T20I squad for first two T20Is vs England