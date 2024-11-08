Matches (29)
Pooran, Russell, Hosein and Hetmyer back for England T20Is

West Indies have named a 15-man squad for the first two matches in Barbados

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Andre Russell struck a 24-ball fifty, West Indies vs England, 4th men's T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad, December 19, 2023

Andre Russell was named in West Indies' 15-man squad to face England  •  Getty Images

West Indies will welcome back Akeal Hosein, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell for their T20I series against England after they were named in a 15-man squad for the first two games, to be played in Barbados on Saturday and Sunday.
The quartet missed West Indies' previous T20I fixtures, in Sri Lanka last month, for personal reasons. Hetmyer was then recalled for the ODIs against England.
The squad is otherwise largely the same as that which lost 2-1 to Sri Lanka. Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Fabian Allen and Shamar Springer were the players to drop out, while the uncapped Terrance Hinds kept his place. Matthew Forde comes in as cover after Alzarri Joseph received a two-match suspension for walking off the field in the third ODI.
Romario Shepherd was fit to be included despite having to depart mid-over in the deciding ODI against England after suffering from cramps.
"The T20 team is our most settled team with lots of experienced players," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said. "However, the difficulty will be picking the XI, as every single player is challenging for a spot. As we face a very good England team, I am confident that the selected squad will continue to play a brand of cricket that allows us to win games, and this 'Rivalry' series."
After the Barbados leg, the teams will move on to St Lucia, with West Indies due to confirm their squad for the remaining three games.

West Indies T20I squad for first two T20Is vs England

Rovman Powell (capt), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
