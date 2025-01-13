'We're going to imagine it's nil-nil' - Bell wants England to forget first ODI blues

England are looking for a Melbourne re-set after dropping the first game of their Ashes battle on Sunday with Australia.

Faced with defending a below-par 204 after being bowled out inside 44 overs amid poor shot selection and some smart Australian bowling led by Ashleigh Gardner's 3 for 19, England fell short by four wickets as Gardner and Alyssa Healy mowed down the bulk of the target with 67 balls to spare.

Lauren Bell , the England seamer who was economical in taking 1 for 25 in her nine overs, believed her team deserved "a lot of credit" for making Australia's run chase a little harder than the hosts would have liked in the first ODI at North Sydney Oval. It might have been even tougher were it not for a couple of dropped catches at crucial moments. Alice Capsey put down Ellyse Perry off the bowling of Lauren Filer and was probably relieved to see Bell dismiss the allrounder a short time later. Sophie Ecclestone's bizarre fumble, meanwhile, when Gardner was on 31 and Australia needed 22 more runs with six wickets down was impossible to quantify.

"We got 200 on a pitch that I think the par score batting first was about 250, so putting in an effort to almost defend that was, I think you can take a lot of confidence from it," an upbeat Bell said. "There are a few things that we could definitely work on moving forward. Obviously Australia caught very well and we dropped a few in at important moments. Moving forward, there's a few places we can work on and really focus on the next game, but I think as a whole we can take a fair amount of confidence from the game."

Filer started England's defense well with the early wicket of Phoebe Litchfield for just 4 and had in-form allrounder Annabel Sutherland caught in the deep to end the match with 2 for 58 from eight overs. Ecclestone accounted for the key wickets of Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath to finish with 2 for 38. But England will need an improved performance all-round if they are to avoid going four points down in the second ODI at Junction Oval on Tuesday.

"We're one game into a pretty long series and we're two-nil down, but we're going to have to start the next game and imagine it's nil-nil and go again," Bell said. That is the beauty of these series. We can come back and we're just going to have to reset and go with our plan and just go again.

"We'll sit down as a team and review. Our batting group will get together and it will obviously be different conditions over in Melbourne, so we'll have to adjust to them. But we'll get together as a group and work out the little bits we can tidy up and hopefully put on a better performance."

With such a tight turnaround between matches a theme throughout the series which consists of three ODIs followed by three T20Is and a four-day Test match in the space of 22 days, any adjustments will need to be made almost on the fly.

"It's definitely tough," Bell said. "We're just going to have to adapt really quickly, communicate with the girls that maybe have played at Junction Oval and try and get as much information as we can about the pitch. Then the opening batters, if we bat first, or the opening bowlers, it's just really important to communicate what the pitch is doing as soon as we get there."

One lesson Bell can take from Sydney is having the courage to stand by her convictions. Her determination that she had trapped Perry directly in front of the stumps was crucial after England had burned a review earlier.

Bell managed to convince captain Heather Knight and wicketkeeper Amy Jones to again call upon the DRS, which confirmed that she had Perry plumb.

"I was obviously really happy to get her and I had to stand my ground a little bit and tell Heather and Amy that I thought it was out," Bell said. "It was two v one. I really, really thought it was out. Heather and Amy weren't sure and I didn't want to be the one to lose our last review, but yeah, I'm really glad I stood firm."