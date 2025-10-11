Healy: Batting collapses 'not a worry' but it's 'something we'd like to rectify'

Healy also pointed to how other teams have been struggling with poor starts and collapses. India have struggled up front in their three games, South Africa were bowled out for 69, England stuttered their way to the 179 target against Bangladesh, while Australia, on their part, had recovered well from their own collapses with centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney to top the table at the time.

"I mean, we're allowed to lose games of cricket and we're allowed to be put under pressure at times, in particular in World Cups," Healy said a day before their India game on Sunday. "I think you're going to be put under the pump in unfamiliar conditions, against unfamiliar sides at times. I think that's the nature of the game, and like I've said all along, I really back our depth in our side and also in our squad that the 11 that we put out on the park are going to be able to get the job done for us. And we're fortunate that it's been a different person every time that stuck their hand up and said, 'yep, I've got this, I can get us to a total or I can take the wickets to restrict the team'. I wouldn't say it's a worry, it's something we'd like to rectify and I think there's a lot of teams that are probably wanting to rectify that as well."

The low scores in this World Cup - with 300 breached just once - are down to the nature of the pitches. Guwahati and Colombo, which have hosted four games each so far, have offered purchase for the slower bowlers, some turn and grip. The moisture, because of the rain, has also not made run-scoring straightforward. Indore was among the flatter venues where Australia put on 326 against New Zealand and in the other South Africa chased down 232 in the 41st over without much trouble. Visakhapatnam, where India and Australia play on Sunday in front of a sell-out crowd, also had runs on offer for both teams, but also some help for the bowlers.

"I think the wickets have still been good," Healy said. "I think probably maybe a little bit of pressure has come into play at times and teams have got themselves into a little bit of a pickle. Obviously, Colombo was slightly different conditions than what we faced over here. So having to adapt really quickly is going to be really important. And I still remain that - obviously we're here at a new destination, a fresh wicket, fresh outfield, fresh everything against a really good side - so we're just going to have to pick up on that really quickly. And yeah, on the sort of collapse sort of situation, I think it's on our top order to make the bulk of the runs and I think we can speak on that from both sides."

The varying conditions and facing oppositions they often don't "makes this World Cup so unique" and "really challenging to win," which makes adapting to the conditions quickly the key. Their collapses and a new ground in Visakhapatnam, where Australia have never played before, will, however, not deter Australia from going hard at the top, when Healy and Litchfield open the innings on Sunday.

Phoebe Litchfield fine-tunes her reverse-hit • ICC via Getty Images

"I actually still think the powerplay plays a crucial role in this World Cup," Healy said. "I think if you can get off to a pretty decent start, it seems to be throughout the middle overs that some sides have been managing to squeeze oppositions, but I still think if you can get off to a good start and set a platform, that's going to be really important to putting a good total out there or chasing something down. There's a little bit of a fine balance in that regard, but I think both of us at the top of the order are quite aggressive players, so we're not exactly going to curb that at any point. It's just probably making a few better decisions and taking a few smarter options, knowing and feeling the conditions out there at that moment in time, and hopefully that'll lay the platform for what is a really dominant middle order of ours to set a big total or, like I said, chase it down."

There have been memorable India-Australia games in the last few World Cups, both T20 and ODI. It's also been one of the fiercest rivalries in the game. Australia took down India by six wickets in the last ODI World Cup, in 2022, but in the one before that Harmanpreet Kaur had played one of the most jaw-dropping knocks in World Cup history, an unbeaten 171 in a rain-shortened game.