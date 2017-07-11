India news July 11, 2017

Shastri, Zaheer, Dravid in India's new coaching team

Ravi Shastri, the former India allrounder and team director, has been appointed head coach of the national side until the 2019 World Cup. Zaheer Khan has been named bowling consultant for the same tenure, while Rahul Dravid will be India's batting consultant for overseas Test series.

The confirmation came late on Tuesday night after the CoA impressed upon the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendullkar and VVS Laxman, the urgent need to end the uncertainty over the next India coach.

The vacancy arose because Anil Kumble resigned after the Champions Trophy in June, stating that his partnership with India captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable". India went to the West Indies to play a limited-overs series without a head coach.

Shastri was one of five candidates the CAC interviewed for the role, along with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput. He had not applied when the BCCI invited applications for the first time, but did so after Kumble was no longer in the fray.

Shastri had applied for the role in 2016 as well, and was disappointed to lose out to Kumble, because India had done well during his tenure as director.

He had been appointed team director in August 2014 and under him, India made it to semi-finals of successive global events - the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20 - and also climbed to No. 1 on the Test rankings for a period of eight weeks until February 2016. During that time, India also won their first limited-overs bilateral series in Australia, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in a T20I series. While he worked alongside Duncan Fletcher in the early part of his tenure, Shastri had sole responsibility of the team after the 2015 World Cup.

Zaheer, a former India fast bowler, has no formal coaching experience but he has been part of the Delhi Daredevils thinktank in recent IPL seasons. He was offered the role of bowling consultant last year by the BCCI, but both parties could not come to an agreement over remuneration.

Dravid recently gave up his position as the Daredevils mentor, after accepting a two-year contract to coach the India A and Under-19 teams.

The appointments bring to an end a period of uncertainty over the India coaching job that began at the end of May, when Kohli told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with Kumble's approach to man management. Following Kohli's feedback, the BCCI advertised for the position and Kumble was one of several candidates to apply. While Kohli maintained in public that there were no problems with Kumble, the issue came to a head soon after the Champions Trophy when, with no new coach in place, Kumble was offered an extension to cover the tour of the West Indies but decided to step down instead.

Shastri's first assignment as head coach is the Test series in Sri Lanka, which begins on July 26.

    Rohit is surely never ever going to get dropped again. Ashwin and Jadeja will be bowling in T20s and ODIs. Dhoni and Yuvraj will never retire. India will have beaches as pitches. And much more.

    They should make Ganguly the coach because he always like to make the changes but doesn't like to get his hands dirty or be accountable... take him to task and let's see what he can do

    Great assistant coach choices compared to South Africa for example! Lol if Kohli did not like a timid and quiet Kumble, wait until he has to deal with another ego in Shastri! Fun times ahead.

    @NUPUR NANDKUMAR BAGAWADE: Appreciate your sense of humor!! Probably KS Srikanth as T20 batting coach would have also helped in addition.

    Good thing is, at least we wont be hearing Ravi Shastri in the commentary box till 2019.

    Tom Moody would have been a ideal coach.

    I think it is a mistake to appoint staff till World Cup. It should be till a few months after the World Cup. Reason is to avoid Champions Trophy scenario where coach and captain both know that they are on the verge of separation. That impacts the campaign negatively.

    RIP Indian Cricket. Maybe dravid and zaheer will save us. Ravi will try to destroy the original team...

    What wrong has Tom moody done has been applying for the post for a long period of time

    Wish Dravid and Zak all the best. The more a coach is able to contribute to the team's growth, it will do good for the sport. Being a leader is to bring out the best in each person in the team and provide opportunities and resources for the same. If the skipper feels that having his say is more important, then so be it. Most other sports in the country don't have a coach and find it difficult to get a coach or meet their expenses. One could only hope that everyone connected in this realises the importance of the faith reposed in them and play to their potential at the highest level in the sport. The line between bravery and foolhardiness is thin and a senior person in a supporting role could prove useful in managing oneself and the team. The die is cast and I for one wish well for both the team and the fans.

