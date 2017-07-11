Shastri, Zaheer, Dravid in India's new coaching team
Ravi Shastri, the former India allrounder and team director, has been appointed head coach of the national side until the 2019 World Cup. Zaheer Khan has been named bowling consultant for the same tenure, while Rahul Dravid will be India's batting consultant for overseas Test series.
The confirmation came late on Tuesday night after the CoA impressed upon the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendullkar and VVS Laxman, the urgent need to end the uncertainty over the next India coach.
The vacancy arose because Anil Kumble resigned after the Champions Trophy in June, stating that his partnership with India captain Virat Kohli had become "untenable". India went to the West Indies to play a limited-overs series without a head coach.
Shastri was one of five candidates the CAC interviewed for the role, along with Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput. He had not applied when the BCCI invited applications for the first time, but did so after Kumble was no longer in the fray.
Shastri had applied for the role in 2016 as well, and was disappointed to lose out to Kumble, because India had done well during his tenure as director.
He had been appointed team director in August 2014 and under him, India made it to semi-finals of successive global events - the 2015 World Cup and the 2016 World T20 - and also climbed to No. 1 on the Test rankings for a period of eight weeks until February 2016. During that time, India also won their first limited-overs bilateral series in Australia, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 in a T20I series. While he worked alongside Duncan Fletcher in the early part of his tenure, Shastri had sole responsibility of the team after the 2015 World Cup.
Zaheer, a former India fast bowler, has no formal coaching experience but he has been part of the Delhi Daredevils thinktank in recent IPL seasons. He was offered the role of bowling consultant last year by the BCCI, but both parties could not come to an agreement over remuneration.
Dravid recently gave up his position as the Daredevils mentor, after accepting a two-year contract to coach the India A and Under-19 teams.
The appointments bring to an end a period of uncertainty over the India coaching job that began at the end of May, when Kohli told BCCI officials that some players were uncomfortable with Kumble's approach to man management. Following Kohli's feedback, the BCCI advertised for the position and Kumble was one of several candidates to apply. While Kohli maintained in public that there were no problems with Kumble, the issue came to a head soon after the Champions Trophy when, with no new coach in place, Kumble was offered an extension to cover the tour of the West Indies but decided to step down instead.
Shastri's first assignment as head coach is the Test series in Sri Lanka, which begins on July 26.
Rohit is surely never ever going to get dropped again. Ashwin and Jadeja will be bowling in T20s and ODIs. Dhoni and Yuvraj will never retire. India will have beaches as pitches. And much more.
They should make Ganguly the coach because he always like to make the changes but doesn't like to get his hands dirty or be accountable... take him to task and let's see what he can do
Great assistant coach choices compared to South Africa for example! Lol if Kohli did not like a timid and quiet Kumble, wait until he has to deal with another ego in Shastri! Fun times ahead.
@NUPUR NANDKUMAR BAGAWADE: Appreciate your sense of humor!! Probably KS Srikanth as T20 batting coach would have also helped in addition.
Good thing is, at least we wont be hearing Ravi Shastri in the commentary box till 2019.
Tom Moody would have been a ideal coach.
I think it is a mistake to appoint staff till World Cup. It should be till a few months after the World Cup. Reason is to avoid Champions Trophy scenario where coach and captain both know that they are on the verge of separation. That impacts the campaign negatively.
RIP Indian Cricket. Maybe dravid and zaheer will save us. Ravi will try to destroy the original team...
What wrong has Tom moody done has been applying for the post for a long period of time
Wish Dravid and Zak all the best. The more a coach is able to contribute to the team's growth, it will do good for the sport. Being a leader is to bring out the best in each person in the team and provide opportunities and resources for the same. If the skipper feels that having his say is more important, then so be it. Most other sports in the country don't have a coach and find it difficult to get a coach or meet their expenses. One could only hope that everyone connected in this realises the importance of the faith reposed in them and play to their potential at the highest level in the sport. The line between bravery and foolhardiness is thin and a senior person in a supporting role could prove useful in managing oneself and the team. The die is cast and I for one wish well for both the team and the fans.
The biggest news of Indian Cricket so far in this year. Glad to see Zaheer and Dravid in coaching the senior team.
" i named my son after him" May God have mercy on us all.
Seems like Dravid and Zaheer have been chosen just to negate the flak of selecting Shastri as coach.
Can they please get Zaheer to bowl instead of Ishant/ Yadav/ Shami?
Good. Kohli got what he wanted. Now lets see if WC2019 and T20 Worldcup are brought home by Kohli.
I would have selected Tom because he would have done an excellent job mate. He had all the necessary experience but in Indian culture, things are done differently. It's like applying for a tourist visa with the Indian embassy in Australia. You get a taste of how things are done in India without leaving the country.
So Dravid will be there as batting coach only for overseas tours; but why not fir home series ? Secondly what happens to his earlier appointment as coach of A team ? What happens to Banger and his team ?
Ravi becoming coach was on expected lines . It's a perfect example of you scratch mine and I scratch yours in bcci circles . Now that Kohli and th team has got what it wanted they better start preparing for the 2019 World Cup. The champions trophy final loss to Pakistan still hurts . Zaheer khan as a rule use to bowl one ball every over down the leg don't know what coaching he will give to our bowlers . Dravid as batting coach could have been the best bet to also be the head coach . Virat given more than necessary importance on these matters . Time to go out and perform now team India . The countrymen and the world is watching
Suresh Raina will be back in the test team...:)
In the end it turned out to be a win-win for both parties...Kohli got Shastri and Ganguly got Dravid...:)
Too many cooks! Can't wait to taste the soup! One is too good for media. Other one is Grand Master well known for disastrous experiments. The third one is totally new to the arena. All with incalcitrant captain! Does team India need this? On the other hand, it is good news for Karun Nair, Pant, and Samson! We can expect either all the three or one or two to be brought into the circus of away matches. Definite door to Yuvi and MSD. The later will hang up his coat, bat and gloves after or during SL tour. Also good news to all the haters of these two too. I foresee divisions in the team and dressing room soon. Long live CAC! This is the best way for self destruction rather suicide! We will hear soon about the mess these people created. Good luck fellow fans and friends!
Ind get great coaches. Brovo gods of Indian cricket. Great news. King Of Seven worlds Virat Kohli Reins.
Drama ends here. I really like the clear picture of keeping the 2019 WC in mind and naming the strong coaching staffs. Ravi Shastri is well suited for Head Coach or Director position, he knows how to maintain the rapport with the team & each other, he reads the people mind and suggest based on that. I really like having Zaheer as bowling coach, our fast bowlers will definitely get benefit from him right from the SL tour till 2019 WC. Dravid is master now for many cricketers, he is appointed for foreign tours, I really like this concept and he knows England pitches better than any-other Indian cricketers. I think next year Test Matches against England will be interesting having this coaching staff around. World Cricket teams are already fear of this combination. Its up-to Virat & Co. use the opportunity and take Indian Cricket to new heights. Thanks to the Committee & BCCI.
i think its a great move by BCCI
BCCI has missed appointing Robin Singh as fielding coach. Harbhajan Singh as spin bowling coach , Syed Kirmani as wicketkeeping coach.
Great great news ..finally my wish is completed ..zaheer as bowling coach ..an drawid as batting
finally the drama is over.. two overconfident individual will now rule the team like dictator and favouritism will now rule the team.. likes of ashwin,dhawan,nohit,jadeja,dhoni,ishant,yuvi can now play for another 10 years at the cost of young talent. God save indian cricket
Distressingly, eUmesh Yadav seems to be going the way of the other Indian pacers....150 kph has turned into high 130s...he has also lost a noticeable amount of muscle mass....from his interview and from videos of mrf pace training academy, it seemed that nutritionists and trainers with SPECIFIC KNOWLEDGE on how to train FAST BOWLERS (for example Kev Chevell, or even Ian Pont) are sorely lacking. McGrath, arguably the all time best fast bowler) (and probably Lee and co...) knew the importance of building up the posterior chain (lower back, glutes, hamstrings...). "Low Fat" diet is terrible esp. for fast bowlers. Saturated fat from grass-fed animals is crucial. Was hoping for Shoaib Akhtar as fast bowling coach since he is highly knowledgeable in this particular area. He has already helped Umesh and Shami a little (but nowhere near his full spectrum of knowledge). You rarely see a Pakistani or Australian fast bowler lose pace at an alarming rate. Hopefully Zaheer can do something.
Well well well Now this is How things run in Indian cricket . Like a core group. You will see them in different posts all the time . No innovation no new changes just the same people as they got government job with pension whether they fail and or not the core group continues. Who cares about results. When you have a coach who can talk through any situation.As a Indian fan we have to deal with it . In their view fans should just watch without complaining about their failures. While other country fans make fun of us .
I'm only because Zaheer and Dravid are in the team. I mean coaching team.
Indian quicks need to learn how to get the ball to leave the left hander when they come from around the stumps. The ball needs to pitch on off with the angle and then straighten. None of the Indian quicks have that skill. As is, they jeust keep bringing the ball in with the angle, and the batsman just turns it to leg. Hopefully, Zaheer can bring that skill in. Andrew Flintoff was the master of that skill. Zaheer Khan bowled Ricky Ponting in Australia in a Test in Australia once with that ball. Cheers!
Congratulations!!!... Cricket Advisory Committee!!!...
RIP Indian Cricket. Maybe dravid and zaheer will save us.
Just a random thought. Why not kumble as spinning coach and add a Fielding coach too?
This was expected . I think indian team does not need coach because they don't have respect for the coach . Dhoni did not had any problem with coach or he compalined . Virat, iam a fan of him and i named my son after him and he is little bit arrogant. Kumble had good plans, people returning from injury had to prove their fitness before they can play for india, may be that did not go well with kumble and more people were getting injured after he was made coach . Kumble coaching is good , virat could have worked with him . To be succesful, you have to shelf your ego's . Virat will learn sooner or later.
Feel sorry for Dravid and Zaheer already.
Dravid and Zaheer will coach team India, where as Ravi Shastry will coach the captain!! Can't understand the necessity of a Shastry, when you have Dravid and Zaheer there. Looks like a political arrangement, rather than cricketing. But still there is a danger of Dravid becoming head masterly!!!
I am very disappointed to know that Ravi shastri is the head coach of team India.
One might say Ravi has come through all hurdles. It was quite obvious when Kumble was appointed and Ravi said few things against Sourav on interview process etc. One thing was evident CAC was not convinced on Ravi as head coach last time around but so was Virat with Kumble's appointment, isn't it? Virat had a great rapport with Ravi and even the entire team was more comfortable with Ravi. It's a no-brainer when Kumble resigned bcci was forced to re-open application for head coach job so Ravi can get into the scheme of things again.
Is BCCI making fool of themselves? Everyone knew that Ravi Shastri is what Virat wanted aftrer the rift with Kumble. Sad that even CAC comprising of Ganguly, Laxman and Sachin agreed to Virat just because he'll be the captain till 2019 in all formats. What was the need to call for the interview or applications when you have already decided it'll be Ravi Shastri who missed the bus last year to Kumble.
Shastri is more like manager than coach, don't know how good Zaheer comes as bowling coach through his experience might help and Dravid as consultant can be taken into consideration.
Good that there are other men in the room, and not just Shastri and Kohli. Ganguly rubbed shoulders by dissing Shastri earlier, and the chickens have come back to roost. India will do well to have India coaches, and not go looking for foreign coaches; that era should be over. The hard working players these days are from semi-urban and rural India and the last they want to do is to be told of a cricketing super power, and then be addressed by some foreigners in language and techniques they cannot comprehend.
One of the low points of Indian cricket, seriously shastri as a coach. I am happy with dravid and zaheer but appointing shastri is to say india will lose some credible players. I am sure india would have never seen Pujara bat for India again had shastri continued as coach. Thank you kumble, it's not you that's missing Indian cricket but it's Indian cricket that misses your service.
does sri Lanka comes as overseas tour, as I would like to see Dravid here.
I always have liked shastri as the coach. he has fantastic attitude. zaheer is a valued addition and Dravid the wall will bring some much needed calm in the camp. king Kohli needs to relax and respect them unlike kumble. good days for Indian cricket ahead. I think Indian domination of world cricket will continue for another five years under them.
It is a smart move. Zak and Dravid did a good job with youngsters like Iyer, Sampson and Pant. I think this is signal we will see some of those play for India in the near future. Nair may be recalled soon too.
So now Kohli will be happy to have his preferred coach. Indian cricketers don't deserve a better coach except Dhoni. Every one seems to be running their own agenda who ever is in charge in Indian cricket.
It was inevitable. Let's see, what goes from here.
Doesn't matter who the coach is. India will be a good team only in home conditions.
Looks like Kohli got Ravi shastri with a rider! Dravid and zaheer are quiet personalities and would strive for excellence. Batting and bowling is in good hands. But too much flamboyant stuff by Ravi might have a calm block in Dravid. Kumble and Dravid are similar but Dravid a bit soft probably. Maybe Dravid will not object to a few things. But team will get along with him. Now shastri can party as India will do well. He must take the back up players for company though!
Anyway if India does well fine.
Very Late in the day, so finally Got ESPN Cricinfo to confirm the news, but just wanted to ask About Sanjay Bangar and B Arun
It is a bit of a surprise that Rahul Dravid has accepted the offer. If the Team's batting fails overseas then Shastri will escape and the axe would fall on Dravid. These could be the political ramifications of an overseas debacle. On a positive note, promising batsmen like Rahul, Rahane, Vijay and Pujara will have someone sensible and masterful to help them cope with the pressure on overseas tours.
Tom Moody could have been better choice than Shastri. The inclusion of Dravid and Zaheer is a great decision...
Am I the only one here who knew this some minutes before Cricinfo published this?
A head strong Coach and A head strong Captain ..I hope this is a good combination :-(
On expected lines....could have been avoided so much of drama...Kohli was interested in Shastri from day one....then why to make all this farce...? Good to see that BCCI has finally acknowledge the importance of Dravid & Zak for Indian Cricket....
Waiting for Veeeu's tweet now....
Is this final? I am not happy with Ravi has cioach
Shastri joins the party. Party starts in the dressing.
For me, this is a very good coaching stuff. Dravid is the most satisfying pick of these three, and hopefully he will polish the youth such as Pant and KL Rahul etc. Zaheer looks a good prospect too in terms of coaching, but he should have been working with the under-19 team before applying for this particular job. Nevertheless a very good team, and hopefully they will sort out the problems that have plagued Indian cricket for a while now. Coming to Ravi Shastri, he is a very calm and composed guy, who wants results, and at the same time discipline.Good luck!
Shastri appointment is next best choice after moody. Kohli will have no one to complain if india lose 2019 world cup. And india will lose 100%. It is basically kohli's team now. The problem here is this. Kohli will insist on dhoni and that would be end of india's chances. Dhoni is a giant against weak teams but if opposition has smart bowler , he is a weaklink. But indian team have a weakness in england condition. Chest height balls , indians can not hit in sweet spot and gets out. I can tell you now itself. Even though i like kohli i do not see india winning the world cup with shastri in charge. Even in overseas. I never like a captain chooses coach. Its more of kohli we gave you a coach you wanted , now win us world cup.
Not happy with Shastri being the coach. But very that Dravid and Zaheer are in the party.
So happy with Zaheer and Rahul Dravid but it would be better if it was just Rahul Dravid as Head Coach and Zaheer as bowling coach. Shastri could have joined as a director again.
Good to appoint zaheer and Dravid but wanted moody for shastri.
Captain Gung-Ho gets his Coach Maverick. Ahoy! For the next adventure. But the East India Co. put in their riders in the form of the Wall and Sultan of Swing (Indian edition) Shouldn't they change the designation from Coach to Man-Manager. Or maybe the Manager managing the captain, who'd manage the side, though many in the side would rather manage themselves. Surely, Rohit will manage a strong test career till 2019. Alas! For all this drama, great Angelo Mathews managed to steal the headlines, what timing sir!
More rank turners coming up. Cheers!
What was the delay all about? This pick is as safe as it gets!
Shastri joins the party. Party starts in the dressing.
Is this final? I am not happy with Ravi has cioach