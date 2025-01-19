Matches (15)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)

NT Tigers vs Islanders, Final at Mong Kok, All Stars [HKW], Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Mong Kok, January 19, 2025, Hong Kong All Stars 50-Over Series
PrevNext
New Territories Tigers FlagNew Territories Tigers
Hong Kong Islanders FlagHong Kong Islanders
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 20:15
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Hong Kong All Stars 50-Over Series

TeamMWLPT
NTT2204
HKG-I2112
KL2020
Full Table