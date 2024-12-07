Matches (9)
NZ vs ENG (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
SA vs SL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Nepal Premier League (2)
GSL 2024 (1)
Live
2nd Test (D/N), Adelaide, December 06 - 10, 2024, India tour of Australia
PrevNext
India FlagIndia
(10 ov) 180 & 55/2
Australia FlagAustralia
337

Day 2 - Session 3: India trail by 102 runs.

Current RR: 5.50
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 22
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Peirson, Bartlett put Queensland's first Shield win in sight

Peirson made 82 and Steketee added 48 not out after Bartlett took 5 for 32 as Victoria crumbled with the bat

AAP
07-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jimmy Peirson made a brilliant 82, Victoria vs Queensland, Day 2, Sheffield Shield, MCG, December 6, 2024

Jimmy Peirson made a brilliant 82  •  Getty Images

Queensland 172 & 195 for 8 (Peirson 82, Steketee 48*, O'Neill 3-21, Elliott 3-48) lead Victoria 123 (Harris 41, Bartlett 5-32) by 244 runs
Jimmy Peirson has batted Queensland towards hope of their first Sheffield Shield victory of the summer against Victoria, after a helter-skelter day two at the MCG.
On a day where 15 wickets fell in the first two sessions, Queensland went to stumps at 195 for 8 in their second innings and leading by 244.
Peirson was out pulling for 82 just before the close, but not before combining for a crucial 119-run eighth-wicket partnership with Mark Steketee, who made 48 not out.
The two-and-a-half-hour vigil between the pair was at complete odds with the rest of the day, and left the low-scoring match hanging slightly in Queensland's favour ahead of Sunday's play.
After Victoria began on Saturday at 43 for 2, they lost Peter Handscomb in the first over when he edged Xavier Bartlett to Matt Renshaw at second slip.
That set the tone for the next four hours of play, as Bartlett finished with 5 for 32 and rain hovered around the MCG for part of the morning.
Only Marcus Harris (42), Handscomb (24) and Tom Rogers (11) reached double figures for Victoria as they were all out for 123 to concede a 49-run first-innings deficit.
The chaos then continued into Queensland's second innings. In-form Fergus O'Neill took two wickets in his first over to remove Bryce Street and Angus Lovell, while having another lbw shout turned down.
Renshaw looked in imperious form for Queensland, driving in the air and punching the ball off his pads. But he too fell inside the first 10 overs, caught down legside off O'Neill as Queensland's batting began to falter.
Jonathan Merlo also claimed a brilliant one-handed diving catch at point to remove Ben McDermott, as one of three quick wickets for quick Sam Elliott.
Queensland then found themselves 67 for 7 just before tea, and a drought-breaking first win of the season against ladder-leaders Victoria was looking shaky.
Enter Peirson.
He and Steketee became the only batter to look comfortable all day, with the wicketkeeper-batter driving the Victoria quicks when they erred too full. Peirson also cut and pulled well as the innings went on, and hit spinner Todd Murphy for two boundaries through the covers in one over.
Steketee also did some damage, hitting four boundaries in his knock and sending Murphy deep over the long-on boundary.
And while Peirson was set up by late by Mitch Perry and caught in a stacked legside field, he and Steketee had given Queensland the slight advantage.
Jimmy PeirsonMark SteketeeXavier BartlettFergus O'NeillSam ElliottVictoriaQueenslandAustralia vs IndiaSheffield Shield

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Peirson, Bartlett put Queensland's first Shield win in sight

Peirson made 82 and Steketee added 48 not out after Bartlett took 5 for 32 as Victoria crumbled with the bat

Peirson, Bartlett put Queensland's first Shield win in sight

After the Australia of their dreams, India meet the Australia of their expectations

After all the joy they experienced in Perth, day one in Adelaide served as a wake-up call for the visitors

After the Australia of their dreams, India meet the Australia of their expectations

Starc uses his favourite combination to give Australia just the day they needed

Pink-ball cricket at Adelaide Oval must be the stuff of Starc's dreams, and today they added up to career-best figures against an opponent that has traditionally had the better of him

Starc uses his favourite combination to give Australia just the day they needed

Stats - Starc gets to Adelaide fifty, Bumrah to 2024 fifty

Stats highlights from day one of the second Australia-India Test match in Adelaide

Stats - Starc gets to Adelaide fifty, Bumrah to 2024 fifty

McSweeney, Labuschagne blunt India after Starc sizzles on Australia's day

Starc's career-best figures of 6 for 48 saw India fold for 180 before the batters kept Bumrah and Co at bay

McSweeney, Labuschagne blunt India after Starc sizzles on Australia's day
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
caught2431
KL Rahul
caught710
Shubman Gill
not out1513
V Kohli
not out56
Extras(b 4)
Total55(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
SA95316459.26
AUS138419057.69
SL105506050.00
NZ126606947.92
ENG20109110242.50
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
Full Table