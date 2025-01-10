Matches (9)
Rajshahi vs Khulna, 15th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Sylhet, January 10, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
L
W
L
L
Khulna
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 08:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ4 M • 185 Runs • 61.67 Avg • 131.2 SR
RAJ4 M • 169 Runs • 56.33 Avg • 160.95 SR
10 M • 179 Runs • 19.89 Avg • 126.05 SR
3 M • 101 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 206.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ4 M • 12 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 8 SR
RAJ4 M • 3 Wkts • 11.2 Econ • 25 SR
KT8 M • 6 Wkts • 9.44 Econ • 25 SR
KT2 M • 6 Wkts • 11.62 Econ • 7.83 SR
Squad
RAJ
KT
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|10 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
