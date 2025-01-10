Matches (9)
Rajshahi vs Khulna, 15th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Sylhet, January 10, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Khulna Tigers FlagKhulna Tigers
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Anamul Haque
4 M • 185 Runs • 61.67 Avg • 131.2 SR
Yasir Ali
4 M • 169 Runs • 56.33 Avg • 160.95 SR
Afif Hossain
10 M • 179 Runs • 19.89 Avg • 126.05 SR
Mahidul Islam Ankon
3 M • 101 Runs • 50.5 Avg • 206.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
4 M • 12 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 8 SR
Hasan Murad
4 M • 3 Wkts • 11.2 Econ • 25 SR
Nasum Ahmed
8 M • 6 Wkts • 9.44 Econ • 25 SR
Abu Hider
2 M • 6 Wkts • 11.62 Econ • 7.83 SR
Squad
RAJ
KT
Player
Role
Anamul Haque (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akbar Ali 
Batter
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Bilal Khan 
Bowler
Ryan Burl 
Allrounder
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Mehrab Hossain 
-
Mizanur Rahman 
Batter
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohor Sheikh 
-
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Saad Nasim 
Allrounder
Sabbir Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Shafiul Islam 
Bowler
Sunzamul Islam 
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days10 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR550102.006
BRSAL43161.115
KT22041.425
Kings21121.700
RAJ4132-1.653
DKA4040-1.812
SYS3030-2.403
Full Table