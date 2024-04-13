Alex Davies, Rob Yates put Durham to the sword on day of 490 runs

Warwickshire 490 for 1 (Davies 226*,Yates 191) vs Durham

Durham endured a day of torment on their return to Vitality County Championship Division One as Warwickshire piled up 490 for one on the opening day at Edgbaston.

The visitors chose to bowl but were pummelled by openers Rob Yates (191, 205 balls) and Alex Davies (226 not out, 274 balls) who added 343, the second-highest championship opening stand for Warwickshire.

Their season-opener at home to Hampshire having been washed out last week, Durham must have wished the rain had stayed around as they toiled on a flat pitch with the Kookaburra ball.

Yates took advantage with a stylish innings which included 25 fours and five sixes, while captain Davies posted an iron-willed maiden double-century with 25 fours and three sixes. In first class cricket, Durham have conceded only five partnerships of 300-plus - three of them by Warwickshire.

This latest instalment of woe arrived despite the presence in the bowling attack of three debutants - Scott Boland, Callum Parkinson and Colin Ackermann. They ended the day with a combined one for 220.

Durham's decision to bowl appeared strange, bearing in mind the Kookaburra and the good batting pitch for the first game of the season at Edgbaston last week, and Yates and Davies duly rattled up 50 in 57 balls. Boland ended the Australian season in good form with 16 wickets in his last two games for Victoria but endured a joyless entry to county cricket. His first ball went for four and so did four others in his first three overs. Thirteen fours arrived in the first 12 overs as Davies raced to his 50 in 57 balls and Yates to his in 58.

During the lunch interval, Warwickshire legend Dennis Amiss, speaking to club members, recalled his debut in 1960 when, as a 17-year-old, he did not get a bat as openers Norman Horner and Billy Ibadulla put on 377. That remains Warwickshire's highest opening stand in first class cricket, but Yates and Davies had a real good go at it.

They alternated in taking the initiative. Davies was first to his century (102 balls) but after Yates passed his ton (118), he accelerated. Successive sixes off Brydon Carse over the very short boundary took him in front of his partner and he struck Ackermann gloriously for 16 in three balls just before tea before perishing in pursuit of another six when Alex Lees held a swirling catch at long off.

Yates left the field to a standing ovation and the spectators were soon back on their feet in acclaim for Davies' maiden double century (249 balls). Never mind the propitious conditions, it was an innings of immense discipline and concentration from the captain and he has power to add tomorrow. In company with Will Rhodes (60 not out, 100 balls) he milked the melancholy Durham attack for 147 in the last 34 overs of the day.