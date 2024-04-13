Matches (23)
IPL (2)
USA vs CAN (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
ACC Premier Cup (6)
SA v SL (W) (1)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
10th Match, Birmingham, April 12 - 15, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(96 ov) 490/1
Durham FlagDurham

Day 1 - Durham chose to field.

Current RR: 5.10
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Alex Davies, Rob Yates put Durham to the sword on day of 490 runs

Just one wicket falls to newly promoted side in one-sided onslaught at Edgbaston

ECB Reporters Network
12-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Warwickshire captain Alex Davies hit an attacking double-hundred&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Warwickshire captain Alex Davies hit an attacking double-hundred  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 490 for 1 (Davies 226*,Yates 191) vs Durham
Durham endured a day of torment on their return to Vitality County Championship Division One as Warwickshire piled up 490 for one on the opening day at Edgbaston.
The visitors chose to bowl but were pummelled by openers Rob Yates (191, 205 balls) and Alex Davies (226 not out, 274 balls) who added 343, the second-highest championship opening stand for Warwickshire.
Their season-opener at home to Hampshire having been washed out last week, Durham must have wished the rain had stayed around as they toiled on a flat pitch with the Kookaburra ball.
Yates took advantage with a stylish innings which included 25 fours and five sixes, while captain Davies posted an iron-willed maiden double-century with 25 fours and three sixes. In first class cricket, Durham have conceded only five partnerships of 300-plus - three of them by Warwickshire.
This latest instalment of woe arrived despite the presence in the bowling attack of three debutants - Scott Boland, Callum Parkinson and Colin Ackermann. They ended the day with a combined one for 220.
Durham's decision to bowl appeared strange, bearing in mind the Kookaburra and the good batting pitch for the first game of the season at Edgbaston last week, and Yates and Davies duly rattled up 50 in 57 balls. Boland ended the Australian season in good form with 16 wickets in his last two games for Victoria but endured a joyless entry to county cricket. His first ball went for four and so did four others in his first three overs. Thirteen fours arrived in the first 12 overs as Davies raced to his 50 in 57 balls and Yates to his in 58.
During the lunch interval, Warwickshire legend Dennis Amiss, speaking to club members, recalled his debut in 1960 when, as a 17-year-old, he did not get a bat as openers Norman Horner and Billy Ibadulla put on 377. That remains Warwickshire's highest opening stand in first class cricket, but Yates and Davies had a real good go at it.
They alternated in taking the initiative. Davies was first to his century (102 balls) but after Yates passed his ton (118), he accelerated. Successive sixes off Brydon Carse over the very short boundary took him in front of his partner and he struck Ackermann gloriously for 16 in three balls just before tea before perishing in pursuit of another six when Alex Lees held a swirling catch at long off.
Yates left the field to a standing ovation and the spectators were soon back on their feet in acclaim for Davies' maiden double century (249 balls). Never mind the propitious conditions, it was an innings of immense discipline and concentration from the captain and he has power to add tomorrow. In company with Will Rhodes (60 not out, 100 balls) he milked the melancholy Durham attack for 147 in the last 34 overs of the day.
Warwickshire's team includes Craig Miles, recalled from his loan spell at Glamorgan in light of injuries to Liam Nowell (torn pec muscle) and Michael Booth (side strain) and the delayed arrival of Hasan Ali who arrived in Birmingham today ready to make his debut away to Hampshire next week.
Rob YatesAlex DaviesWarwickshireDurhamWarwickshire vs DurhamCounty Championship Division One

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
caught191205
AL Davies
not out226274
WMH Rhodes
not out60100
Extras(lb 6, nb 6, w 1)
Total490(1 wkt; 96 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
ESSEX110020
SOM2*00116
WORCS100114
SURR2*00114
WARKS100113
KENT100112
HANTS10008
DURH10008
LANCS10018
NOTTS10104
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved