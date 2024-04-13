Alex Davies 256, Rob Yates 191, Will Rhodes 178* leave Durham with mountain to climb

Alex Lees replies with 94 not out after brutal stint in the field for Division One returnees

Durham 178 for 3 (Lees 94*) trail Warwickshire 698 for 3 dec (Davies 256, Yates 191, Rhodes 178*) by 520 runs

Warwickshire piled up the second-highest total in their history to put Durham under serious pressure in their Vitality County Championship Division One tussle at Edgbaston.

The home side, led by Alex Davies' maiden double-century, amassed a mammoth 698 for three declared to leave Durham needing 549 even to avoid the follow on.

The visitors closed the second day on 178 for three with Alex Lees (94 not out, 171 balls) leading the resistance but with a huge amount of work still to do to dig his side out of trouble.

A combination of placid pitch, Kookaburra ball, short boundary and injury-affected and rusty bowling attacks has delivered batting heaven in Birmingham. Warwickshire captain Davies took most advantage to amass 256, his maiden double-century, from 311 balls while Rob Yates (a glittering 191 on the first day), Will Rhodes (178 not out from 234 balls) and Dan Mousley (an unbeaten 55 from 53) also filled their boots.

It has proved a bracing return to Division One for newly-promoted Durham whose scheduled opening game, at home to Hampshire last week, was washed out without a ball bowled. Callum Parkinson , on his debut, harvested the most expensive analysis by a Durham bowler in first-class cricket - two for 206 - while three of his team-mates also conceded more than 100 runs.

Warwickshire resumed on the second morning on 490 for one and spent the morning milking a resigned-looking Durham attack which was without Scott Boland. The Australian overseas signing bowled 13 overs on the first day but, nursing a heel injury, stayed off the field for treatment, sensibly spared the ordeal of flogging himself further in such gruelling conditions.

Former Lancashire opener Davies advanced implacably onwards and it was a surprise when, after 445 minutes at the crease in which he struck 28 fours and three sixes, he was beaten in forward defence and bowled by Parkinson.

The spinner then made it two wickets in three balls when he produced a beauty to bowl Ed Barnard, but the theme of batting domination was soon restored. Mousley hoisted his third ball into the crowd at the City End for six and settled in alongside the relentless Rhodes to add an unbroken 132 in 22 overs before the declaration arrived half an hour into the afternoon session.

The pitch continued to offer the bowlers little but, after Durham eased to 42 without loss, Warwickshire's seamers manage to prise two superb deliveries from it in nine balls. Scott Borthwick edged a brute of a lifter from Olly Hannon Dalby behind and Colin Ackermann nicked a perfectly-shaped outswinger from Craig Miles.