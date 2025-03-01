Matches (11)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Ford Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
Boland vs North West, 18th Match at Paarl, CSA Division One, Mar 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (D/N), Paarl, March 01, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
What will be the toss result?
BOL Win & Bat
NWEST Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bowl
NWEST Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Boland
L
W
W
W
L
North West
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:11
Match details
|Boland Park, Paarl
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)