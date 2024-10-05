Matches (10)
KZN-Inland vs Northern Cpe, 14th Match at Pietermaritzburg, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Pietermaritzburg, October 05, 2024, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
KZN-Inland
L
L
W
W
L
Northern Cpe
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:00
Match details
|City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|05 October 2024 - day (20-over match)