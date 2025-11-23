Matches (18)
NZ vs WI (1)
The Ashes (1)
IND vs SA (1)
BAN vs IRE (1)
WBBL (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ENG vs ENG Lions (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
Tri-Series U19 (IND) (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)

Knights vs TBA, Final at Bloemfontein, CSA T20 Knock-Out, Nov 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Bloemfontein, November 23, 2025, CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition
PrevNext
Knights FlagKnights

TBA

Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Series
Season2025/26
Match days23 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
KNGHT641202.023
BOR641191.117
SWD632140.481
Mpuma62212-0.330
EASTN623110.017
Limpo6146-1.295
NCAPE6036-3.100
Full Table