Montreal vs Toronto, 12th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Brampton, August 02, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Montreal Tigers FlagMontreal Tigers
Toronto Nationals FlagToronto Nationals
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DS Bajwa
10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 136.06 SR
SE Rutherford
8 M • 203 Runs • 50.75 Avg • 138.09 SR
C Munro
8 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 153.19 SR
NR Kirton
10 M • 198 Runs • 28.29 Avg • 119.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 10.58 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
Junaid Siddique
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 10.33 SR
Saad Bin Zafar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 19.2 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
CAA Centre, Brampton
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days2 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Global T20 Canada

TEAMMWLPTNRR
MOT33061.417
BMP4316-0.009
TON42240.035
BRW4224-0.259
SUJ31220.226
VAK4040-1.110
