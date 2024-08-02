Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
Men's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
TNPL (1)
Canada T20 (2)
One-Day Cup (6)
Montreal vs Toronto, 12th Match at Brampton, Canada T20, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Brampton, August 02, 2024, Global T20 Canada
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Montreal
W
W
W
W
W
Toronto
L
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOT10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 136.06 SR
8 M • 203 Runs • 50.75 Avg • 138.09 SR
TON8 M • 288 Runs • 41.14 Avg • 153.19 SR
TON10 M • 198 Runs • 28.29 Avg • 119.27 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 10.58 SR
2 M • 5 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
TON6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.98 Econ • 10.33 SR
TON10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.59 Econ • 19.2 SR
SQUAD
MOT
TON
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|CAA Centre, Brampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
|Match days
|2 August 2024 - day (20-over match)