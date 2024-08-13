Matches (19)
WI vs SA (1)
Canada T20 (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Canada vs U.S.A., 20th Match at Voorburg, WCL 2, Aug 13 2024

20th Match, Voorburg, August 13, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada FlagCanada
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shayan Jahangir
7 M • 274 Runs • 45.67 Avg • 98.2 SR
SR Mukkamalla
9 M • 231 Runs • 28.88 Avg • 89.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NP Kenjige
9 M • 8 Wkts • 4.78 Econ • 61.5 SR
Jasdeep Singh
9 M • 8 Wkts • 5.99 Econ • 63 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
Match details
Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4755
Match days13 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT74291.503
CAN54180.302
NAM8448-0.366
NED5326-0.032
OMA4123-1.066
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
USA-----
Full Table