Canada vs U.S.A., 23rd Match at Rotterdam, WCL 2, Aug 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match, Rotterdam, August 19, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Canada FlagCanada
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shayan Jahangir
7 M • 319 Runs • 63.8 Avg • 104.59 SR
Aaron Jones
9 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 64.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NP Kenjige
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.81 Econ • 48 SR
Jasdeep Singh
9 M • 8 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 60 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4759
Match days19 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Instant answers to T20 questions
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
NED752100.246
SCOT74291.503
CAN7438-0.013
NAM8448-0.366
OMA4123-1.066
USA2112-0.050
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
Full Table