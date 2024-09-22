Matches (22)
Namibia vs U.S.A., 31st Match at Windhoek, WCL 2, Sep 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
31st Match, Windhoek, September 22, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Namibia
L
L
L
L
L
U.S.A.
L
W
L
W
W
Match details
|United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4771
|Match days
|22 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
