Netherlands vs U.A.E., 43rd Match at Al Amarat, WCL 2, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

43rd Match, Al Amerat, November 03, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
6:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:30
Head to head
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Netherlands tour of Oman
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4794
Match days3 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News

Stuart Law let go as USA head coach

"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket

Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain

Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November

Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015

Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off

Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed

What does the path to the 2027 ODI World Cup look like?

Fourteen teams will make the cut for the tournament, but it's a long, meandering road for those outside the top-ranked sides

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
CAN1284160.292
USA1174140.396
SCOT1063131.247
NED862120.287
NAM125710-0.180
OMA9348-0.580
NEP10275-0.214
UAE8172-1.623
