Matches (10)
IPL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)
U.A.E. vs Scotland, 62nd Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 08 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
62nd Match, Amstelveen, May 08, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
What will be the toss result?
SCOT Win & Bat
49%
UAE Win & Bat
21%
SCOT Win & Bowl
19%
UAE Win & Bowl
11%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
United Arab Emirates • 296/6(50 overs)
101 (94)
1/30 (7)
56 (57)
1/45 (10)
Scotland • 199/10(43.3 overs)
43 (53)
4/30 (10)
33 (40)
3/41 (8.3)
43.3
W
Aayan Afzal Khan to Cassell, OUT
Charlie Cassell c Kalyan b Aayan Afzal Khan 4 (5b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 80
43.2
3
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, 3 runs
43.1
•
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, no run
end of over 437 runs
SCOT: 196/9CRR: 4.55 • RRR: 14.42
Jasper Davidson8 (11b)
Charlie Cassell4 (4b)
Junaid Siddique 9-0-43-1
Aayan Afzal Khan 8-0-38-2
42.6
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
42.5
3
Junaid Siddique to Cassell, 3 runs
42.4
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
42.3
1
Junaid Siddique to Cassell, 1 run
42.2
•
Junaid Siddique to Cassell, no run
42.1
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
end of over 424 runs • 1 wicket
SCOT: 189/9CRR: 4.50 • RRR: 13.50
Charlie Cassell0 (1b)
Jasper Davidson5 (8b)
Aayan Afzal Khan 8-0-38-2
Junaid Siddique 8-0-36-1
41.6
•
Aayan Afzal Khan to Cassell, no run
41.5
W
Aayan Afzal Khan to Jarvis, OUT
Jack Jarvis b Aayan Afzal Khan 15 (14b 2x4 0x6 17m) SR: 107.14
41.4
1
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, 1 run
41.3
2
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, 2 runs
41.2
•
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, no run
41.1
1
Aayan Afzal Khan to Jarvis, 1 run
end of over 419 runs
SCOT: 185/8CRR: 4.51 • RRR: 12.44
Jack Jarvis14 (12b 2x4)
Jasper Davidson2 (5b)
Junaid Siddique 8-0-36-1
Aayan Afzal Khan 7-0-34-1
40.6
1
Junaid Siddique to Jarvis, 1 run
40.5
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
40.4
1
Junaid Siddique to Jarvis, 1 run
40.3
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
40.2
1
Junaid Siddique to Jarvis, 1 run
Match details
|VRA Ground, Amstelveen
|Toss
|United Arab Emirates, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match number
|ODI no. 4866
|Match days
|8 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|United Arab Emirates 2, Scotland 0
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket
Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain
Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November
Scotland Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|43
|53
|bowled
|27
|49
|caught
|15
|15
|caught
|32
|48
|caught
|33
|40
|bowled
|3
|13
|bowled
|2
|7
|lbw
|0
|4
|bowled
|15
|14
|not out
|11
|13
|caught
|4
|5
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 10)
|Total
|199(10 wkts; 43.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>