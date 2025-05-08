Matches (10)
IPL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (2)

U.A.E. vs Scotland, 62nd Match at Amstelveen, WCL 2, May 08 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
62nd Match, Amstelveen, May 08, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
296/6
Scotland FlagScotland
(43.3/50 ov, T:297) 199

U.A.E. won by 97 runs

Player Of The Match
101 (94)
rahul-chopra
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
SCOT Win & Bat
49%
UAE Win & Bat
21%
SCOT Win & Bowl
19%
UAE Win & Bowl
11%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
United Arab Emirates 296/6(50 overs)
Rahul Chopra
101 (94)
Michael Leask
1/30 (7)
Aryansh Sharma
56 (57)
Brandon McMullen
1/45 (10)
Scotland 199/10(43.3 overs)
George Munsey
43 (53)
Simranjeet Singh
4/30 (10)
Finlay McCreath
33 (40)
Aayan Afzal Khan
3/41 (8.3)
View full scorecard
43.3
W
Aayan Afzal Khan to Cassell, OUT
Charlie Cassell c Kalyan b Aayan Afzal Khan 4 (5b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 80
43.2
3
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, 3 runs
43.1
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, no run
end of over 437 runs
SCOT: 196/9CRR: 4.55 RRR: 14.42
Jasper Davidson8 (11b)
Charlie Cassell4 (4b)
Junaid Siddique 9-0-43-1
Aayan Afzal Khan 8-0-38-2
42.6
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
42.5
3
Junaid Siddique to Cassell, 3 runs
42.4
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
42.3
1
Junaid Siddique to Cassell, 1 run
42.2
Junaid Siddique to Cassell, no run
42.1
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
end of over 424 runs • 1 wicket
SCOT: 189/9CRR: 4.50 RRR: 13.50
Charlie Cassell0 (1b)
Jasper Davidson5 (8b)
Aayan Afzal Khan 8-0-38-2
Junaid Siddique 8-0-36-1
41.6
Aayan Afzal Khan to Cassell, no run
41.5
W
Aayan Afzal Khan to Jarvis, OUT
Jack Jarvis b Aayan Afzal Khan 15 (14b 2x4 0x6 17m) SR: 107.14
41.4
1
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, 1 run
41.3
2
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, 2 runs
41.2
Aayan Afzal Khan to Davidson, no run
41.1
1
Aayan Afzal Khan to Jarvis, 1 run
end of over 419 runs
SCOT: 185/8CRR: 4.51 RRR: 12.44
Jack Jarvis14 (12b 2x4)
Jasper Davidson2 (5b)
Junaid Siddique 8-0-36-1
Aayan Afzal Khan 7-0-34-1
40.6
1
Junaid Siddique to Jarvis, 1 run
40.5
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
40.4
1
Junaid Siddique to Jarvis, 1 run
40.3
1
Junaid Siddique to Davidson, 1 run
40.2
1
Junaid Siddique to Jarvis, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
VRA Ground, Amstelveen
TossUnited Arab Emirates, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
U.A.E.
Rahul Chopra
Match numberODI no. 4866
Match days8 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Netherlands
Nitin Bathi
Netherlands
Rizwan Akram
Reserve Umpire
Ireland
Roly Black
Match Referee
Ireland
Philip Thompson
PointsUnited Arab Emirates 2, Scotland 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Scotland Innings
Player NameRB
HG Munsey
caught4353
C Tear
bowled2749
B McMullen
caught1515
RD Berrington
caught3248
FDW McCreath
caught3340
MH Cross
bowled313
MA Leask
bowled27
MRJ Watt
lbw04
J Jarvis
bowled1514
JJ Davidson
not out1113
C Cassell
caught45
Extras(lb 4, w 10)
Total199(10 wkts; 43.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
USA16115220.602
NED17105220.435
CAN1695200.236
OMA1686180.013
SCOT1374160.835
NAM2071314-0.544
UAE143116-1.168
NEP12286-0.271
Full Table